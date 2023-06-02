Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Gallery House / Antonia Cabezón - Pabla Amigo

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Panguipulli, Chile
  • Architects: Antonia Cabezón, Pabla Amigo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  178
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nicolás Sánchez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bosch, ByP, FDV - Kitchencenter, GRUPO CHC WASSER, MK CERAMIC, Madería, Pizarreño, Roca
  • Lead Architects: Antonia Cabezón, Pabla Amigo
  • Constructor : Constructora Morales Hermanos Ltda
  • City: Panguipulli
  • Country: Chile
Gallery House / Antonia Cabezón - Pabla Amigo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Nicolás Sánchez
Gallery House / Antonia Cabezón - Pabla Amigo - Image 18 of 23
Axo
Gallery House / Antonia Cabezón - Pabla Amigo - Exterior Photography
© Nicolás Sánchez

Text description provided by the architects. When walking through a forest, we can glimpse paths between the trees that are not really paths. Sometimes clearings open up on their sides, other times they continue without apparent end, getting lost in the thickets. Casa Galería proposes a way of inhabiting and walking as a continuation of the forest in which it is located. A path marked by vertical elements with clearings - or spaces to be in - attached to this route.

Gallery House / Antonia Cabezón - Pabla Amigo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Nicolás Sánchez
Gallery House / Antonia Cabezón - Pabla Amigo - Image 19 of 23
Site plan
Gallery House / Antonia Cabezón - Pabla Amigo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Nicolás Sánchez

The commission consisted of a vacation home, suitable for both summer and winter, with lots of natural light, integrated common spaces for family coexistence, and two independent wings for the bedrooms.

Gallery House / Antonia Cabezón - Pabla Amigo - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nicolás Sánchez
Gallery House / Antonia Cabezón - Pabla Amigo - Image 20 of 23
Floor plan
Gallery House / Antonia Cabezón - Pabla Amigo - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Nicolás Sánchez

To cope with the great unevenness of the terrain, a central corridor is proposed at the access level from which circulations branch upwards with the bedrooms and downwards with the common spaces. This arrangement in intermediate levels allowed for a terraced volume that was not invasive in the landscape or for the neighbors who are further down the hill. In addition, it generated an interior with double height and different balcony spaces that are incorporated and give greater spatial amplitude.

Gallery House / Antonia Cabezón - Pabla Amigo - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Wood, Beam, Windows
© Nicolás Sánchez
Gallery House / Antonia Cabezón - Pabla Amigo - Image 21 of 23
Elevations
Gallery House / Antonia Cabezón - Pabla Amigo - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Wood, Beam, Deck
© Nicolás Sánchez

The structure of the house is composed of a succession of pillars and beams of national Oregon pine, the interior cladding of white pine, and the exterior cladding of fiber-cement. The contrast between the materials highlights the structure that was left exposed, marking the rhythm of the construction.

Gallery House / Antonia Cabezón - Pabla Amigo - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Column
© Nicolás Sánchez
Gallery House / Antonia Cabezón - Pabla Amigo - Image 22 of 23
Section A-A
Gallery House / Antonia Cabezón - Pabla Amigo - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Nicolás Sánchez

To locate the house, the advantage was taken of the space left by the removal of six pine trees that were at risk of falling due to their size and the slope of the terrain. Due to the acidity of the soil under these trees, the native forest could not grow on the site, leaving a bare terrain. Therefore, no native trees needed to be removed for the installation of the house.

Gallery House / Antonia Cabezón - Pabla Amigo - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nicolás Sánchez
Gallery House / Antonia Cabezón - Pabla Amigo - Image 23 of 23
Section B-B
Gallery House / Antonia Cabezón - Pabla Amigo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Nicolás Sánchez

Project gallery

Antonia Cabezón - Pabla Amigo
Wood

Cite: "Gallery House / Antonia Cabezón - Pabla Amigo" [Casa Galería / Antonia Cabezón - Pabla Amigo] 02 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001890/gallery-house-antonia-cabezon-pabla-amigo> ISSN 0719-8884

