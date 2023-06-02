Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Brazil
  5. Küster Brizola Office / Monofloor / Küster Brizola Arquitetos

Küster Brizola Office / Monofloor / Küster Brizola Arquitetos

Save
Küster Brizola Office / Monofloor / Küster Brizola Arquitetos

Küster Brizola Office / Monofloor / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior PhotographyKüster Brizola Office / Monofloor / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairKüster Brizola Office / Monofloor / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Table, BeamKüster Brizola Office / Monofloor / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsKüster Brizola Office / Monofloor / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Offices Interiors
Curitiba, Brazil
  • Architects: Küster Brizola Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Eduardo Macarios
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Antiquário Cristiano Ross, Dsgn Selo, Marcelo Caruso, Monofloor, Mood Design, Primeiro Plano
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Küster Brizola Office / Monofloor / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. Küster Brizola Arquitetos and Monofloor Microcimento is an office located in a modernist building in Curitiba’s downtown. The 200 m² office space, with an open plan and surrounded by large windows, allow for abundant natural light and panoramic views of the city.

Save this picture!
Küster Brizola Office / Monofloor / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair
© Eduardo Macarios

The space was designed as an integrated environment, using only one curved wall to separate the work, meeting, and living areas. This approach allows each area to have its specific function and at the same time maintain a visual connection between them, delimiting the areas without compromising the sense of unity of the space.

Save this picture!
Küster Brizola Office / Monofloor / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Image 17 of 17
Iso

For this, too, the entire materiality of the room has neutral tones with different textures, adding visual complexity and tactility to the environment. The monolithic coating in sand tone applied to both the floor and the walls brings unity and expands the space. The counterpoint to this texture is through the only visible structural element in the room: the concrete pillar. Organically peeled and purposely cluttered, this element is the focal point upon entering the room. Embraced by the curve of the wall, its presence is emphasized and creates a sculptural effect in the space.

Save this picture!
Küster Brizola Office / Monofloor / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Küster Brizola Office / Monofloor / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Eduardo Macarios

For the work area, large stations were inspired to encourage the exchange of ideas between employees. The white piece of furniture follows the existing elements of the building and reinforces the visual cohesion between the elements. For the kitchen area and bathrooms, the flocked painting in two symmetrical volumes, located at the lateral ends of the room, makes the ceiling treated with the same materiality to support these volumes.

Save this picture!
Küster Brizola Office / Monofloor / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Küster Brizola Office / Monofloor / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Image 16 of 17
Plan
Save this picture!
Küster Brizola Office / Monofloor / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Eduardo Macarios

The technical lighting is solved by linear channels that run through the room, varying between general and punctual lighting, causing the light to be diluted in different ways in the textures of the floor, walls, and ceiling. Decorative lighting, and pieces by Dsgn Selo, blend in with art objects. The loose piece of furniture is made up of signed design furniture.

Save this picture!
Küster Brizola Office / Monofloor / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Eduardo Macarios

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Curitiba, PR, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Küster Brizola Arquitetos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Küster Brizola Office / Monofloor / Küster Brizola Arquitetos" [Escritório Küster Brizola / Monofloor / Küster Brizola Arquitetos] 02 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001889/kuster-brizola-office-monofloor-kuster-brizola-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags