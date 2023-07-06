Empowering Thermal Comfort Through Smartphone Technology in HVAC Systems

Save this picture! Courtesy of Hitachi Air Conditioning

Heating and cooling buildings have always been two of the most important challenges in ensuring indoor user comfort. At a biological level, our bodies generate heat through metabolism, a physicochemical process. And although the human body has temperature regulation mechanisms, such as sweating and vasodilation, sometimes we need additional help to achieve thermal comfort. Therefore, since ancient times, traditional strategies have been sought to help achieve this, and many have been adapted to their historical and material contexts.

As the size and characteristics of human settlements have evolved, it has become increasingly challenging to apply traditional strategies to modern buildings. As a result, HVAC systems have emerged as technological solutions for widespread and easy-to-apply strategies for indoor comfort. In this scenario, one of the most challenging aspects in achieving thermal comfort is global warming, which in recent years has resulted in the Earth's average temperature rising by 1.1 °C, compared to the end of the 19th century. This warming, in turn, will increase the demand for HVAC systems, which also need to adapt to new environmental requirements and the way we interact with technological devices. Currently focused on smartphone and Near-Field Communication (NFC) connectivity, Hitachi has developed air conditioning control and service into a user-friendly process that can be easily applied to most indoor spaces.

Design and functionality were combined to develop an advanced wall controller for a more intuitive climate control. This 4.3-inch advanced device uses a 5-color palette, with each color representing an indoor unit operating mode (cool, heat, auto, dry, fan). The functions are displayed using visual pictograms, simplified text, and various diagrams, making it easy for the user to understand.

The menu structure has also been designed to simplify navigation. With its curved front panel, this controller adds an aesthetic touch that, in addition to being ergonomic, complements various interior styles. Overall, the application's award-winning, intuitive interface simplifies navigation through the settings for professionals.

With this control system, it is possible to program the air conditioning based on when the building’s activities begin each day and plan up to 7 days in advance for atypical settings. This allows users to set different temporary operating schedules when the building is not in regular use.

Energy-saving modes can be programmed in daily operation schedules to avoid use during peak hours, such as peak-cut control, capability moderation, and fan-thermal rotation of indoor units, resulting in energy savings. The energy consumption of the connected indoor units can be displayed in graphs and tables, with historical comparison options. In addition, with NFC-enabled system commissioning via the airCloud Tap™ app, it is possible to save, copy, and paste settings to the Advanced Color Wired Remote Controller. NFC connectivity also allows for contactless troubleshooting, for optimal user convenience.

Regarding service and maintenance processes with airCloud Tap™, professionals can read and change Hitachi equipment settings via their smartphones, simplifying installation and maintenance processes. The equipment can be configured for commissioning, and settings customized to suit the specific site from a smartphone. Functionalities include running tests, selecting external/internal outputs, and various installation settings, from the essentials to specific optimization.

For troubleshooting, airCloud Tap™ enables quick checks of a system's operations and errors, with a tap next to the Hitachi units. Instead of the usual complex navigation to see the desired data, airCloud Tap™ displays all the data items in the app, with a description of each code. In addition, users can save and export complete data reports.

The Advanced Color Wired Remote Controller and support app for installation and service provide advanced and intuitive solutions for controlling and configuring HVAC systems. These solutions offer professionals and homeowners greater comfort, efficiency, and ease of use at every stage, from installation to daily operation.

For more information about these and other Hitachi Air Conditioning solutions, visit their website or refer to the AD product catalog.