Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Germany
  5. Riv Residential Building / Zanderroth Architekten

Riv Residential Building / Zanderroth Architekten

Save
Riv Residential Building / Zanderroth Architekten

Riv Residential Building / Zanderroth Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRiv Residential Building / Zanderroth Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRiv Residential Building / Zanderroth Architekten - Exterior Photography, WindowsRiv Residential Building / Zanderroth Architekten - Interior PhotographyRiv Residential Building / Zanderroth Architekten - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Retail
Berlin, Germany
  • Project Team: Sascha Zander, Christian Roth, Nils Schuelke, Mareike Schlatow, Elisa Gersdorf, Burkhard Koehler, Ronny Bittner, Franziska Wollscheid
  • Client: ADLER Real Estate AG / Kauri CAB Development Berlin GmbH
  • City: Berlin
  • Country: Germany
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Riv Residential Building / Zanderroth Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simon Menges

Text description provided by the architects. Europacity is a new quarter in Berlin’s Mitte district only a short distance from the Central Train Station, ringed by the Berlin-Spandau Ship Canal and Heidestrasse. The ensemble of buildings around the landmark-protected Kornversuchsspeicher, "Wasserstadt Mitte, " forms the northern section of the Europacity quarter.

Save this picture!
Riv Residential Building / Zanderroth Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
Riv Residential Building / Zanderroth Architekten - Image 15 of 16
Ground floor plan

The project “riv – Haus am Wasser” is a standalone structure adjacent to the Kornversuchsspeicher. The building benefits handsomely from the location’s advantages, thanks to its proximity to the water and its expansive views over the city. With all four sides designed to an equally high standard, the building’s light-flooded apartments are oriented in all directions.

Save this picture!
Riv Residential Building / Zanderroth Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront, Facade, Cityscape
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
Riv Residential Building / Zanderroth Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Simon Menges

There are 3-room apartments oriented in two directions, 2-room apartments oriented toward one side, and 4-room apartments oriented in three directions. The ground-floor apartments feature a raised garden, while upper-floor apartments feature expansive balconies that enjoy usable depth thanks to the slight offsets of the facade.

Save this picture!
Riv Residential Building / Zanderroth Architekten - Interior Photography
© Simon Menges

A grid of prefab-reinforced concrete elements forms the building’s structure. The grid expresses itself in the living room areas through generous window elements and in the bedroom areas through closed plaster fields with a structured surface and simple tilt-and-turn windows.

Save this picture!
Riv Residential Building / Zanderroth Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Balcony
© Simon Menges

Circulation in the building occurs via two interior staircases each grouped around 4 apartments. The quarter’s central square leads via car elevator to an underground garage featuring 20 parking places for cars, 40 for bicycles, and various storage areas. Another 40 bicycle parking spots are located in the outdoor areas beside the building.

Save this picture!
Riv Residential Building / Zanderroth Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront, Cityscape
© Simon Menges

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hedwig-Porschütz-Straße 16, 10557 Berlin, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Zanderroth Architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsCommercial ArchitectureRetailGermany
Cite: "Riv Residential Building / Zanderroth Architekten" 01 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001832/riv-residential-building-zanderroth-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags