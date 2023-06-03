Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  NCCU Center for Public and Business Administration Education / JJP Architects & Planners

NCCU Center for Public and Business Administration Education / JJP Architects & Planners

NCCU Center for Public and Business Administration Education / JJP Architects & Planners

NCCU Center for Public and Business Administration Education / JJP Architects & Planners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
University
Da’an District, Taiwan
  • Principal In Charge: Joshua J. Pan, FAIA; Chungwei Su
  • Project Manager: Vincent Wang
  • Main Designer: Rafael Martinez
  • Senior Designer: Sheng-Tien Yeh, Yuan-Pin Weng
  • Designer: Maya Cheng, Nan-Tse Su, Wei-Che Tang, Ming-Yu Wei
  • Landscape Team: Shih-Fang Huang, Chia-Ling Yang, Ke-Hang Shen
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Educational architecture
  • City: Da’an District
  • Country: Taiwan
NCCU Center for Public and Business Administration Education / JJP Architects & Planners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Vesper W.S. Hsieh

Text description provided by the architects. NCCU Center for Public and Business Administration Education (CPBAE) provides executive education for senior civil servants and industry leaders. Having outgrown its original building, the project is conceived as both a conceptual and architectural microcosm of the university and the city.

NCCU Center for Public and Business Administration Education / JJP Architects & Planners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Vesper W.S. Hsieh
NCCU Center for Public and Business Administration Education / JJP Architects & Planners - Image 23 of 27
Exploded overview
NCCU Center for Public and Business Administration Education / JJP Architects & Planners - Interior Photography, Windows
© Shawn Liu

Situated within a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood, the project condenses the essential functions of the university onto a site that is 100 times smaller than its suburban main campus. Thus, the horizontal axis arrangement of the main campus is turned into a vertical orientation. The program elements are then configured and stacked using a modular grid system and split into two volumes. One volume houses the academic and conference elements and is clad in stone, while the other comprises 100 guest rooms with an exposed concrete facade. In between, a series of transparent volumes, namely the lobby, atrium, and cafe, project the center’s inner workings to the city beyond.

NCCU Center for Public and Business Administration Education / JJP Architects & Planners - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Shawn Liu
NCCU Center for Public and Business Administration Education / JJP Architects & Planners - Image 20 of 27
Plan - 4th to 7th floor
NCCU Center for Public and Business Administration Education / JJP Architects & Planners - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Shawn Liu

The major functional spaces are reachable through a series of hierarchically and sequentially arranged public areas, filled with daylight, and ventilated naturally. A 30-meter-high central atrium takes the place of the traditional campus quad, which is further enlivened by the glass pods of a small meeting room dramatically protruding into the void.

NCCU Center for Public and Business Administration Education / JJP Architects & Planners - Interior Photography, Windows
© Shawn Liu
NCCU Center for Public and Business Administration Education / JJP Architects & Planners - Image 22 of 27
Section
NCCU Center for Public and Business Administration Education / JJP Architects & Planners - Windows, Facade
© Vesper W.S. Hsieh

At the street level, the ground floor integrates both existing and newly planted vegetation within a porous site boundary. The entrance plaza is designed to gather people, host events, and facilitate leisure activities for the neighborhood. The various landscaped terraces further foster social, academic, and professional interactions.

Project location

Address:No. 187, Jinhua St, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan

JJP Architects & Planners
GlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityTaiwan

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityTaiwan
Cite: "NCCU Center for Public and Business Administration Education / JJP Architects & Planners" 03 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001827/nccu-center-for-public-and-business-administration-education-jjp-architects-and-planners> ISSN 0719-8884

