Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Maison Carlier / yh2

Maison Carlier / yh2

Save
Maison Carlier / yh2
Save this picture!
Maison Carlier / yh2 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maxime Brouillet

Maison Carlier / yh2 - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsMaison Carlier / yh2 - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsMaison Carlier / yh2 - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, FacadeMaison Carlier / yh2 - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, ChairMaison Carlier / yh2 - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Montreal, Canada
  • Design Team: Marie-Claude Hamelin, Loukas Yiacouvakis, Lisa Busmey, Étienne Sédillot, Karl Choquette
  • Contractors: Loracon Construction, Construction Cargem, Carrelage M. Clement, Maçonnerie Gy Inc.
  • City: Montreal
  • Country: Canada
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Maison Carlier / yh2 - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Maxime Brouillet
Save this picture!
Maison Carlier / yh2 - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Maxime Brouillet

Text description provided by the architects. The project takes advantage of the uniqueness of the lot, accessible by two streets. It is built in place of a parking lot accessible from rue Henri-Julien, and the townhouse completes the construction of an existing sixplex on Drolet Street. The whole, organized around a central courtyard, creates a two-headed multiplex, a new typology for this atypical lot.

Save this picture!
Maison Carlier / yh2 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Maxime Brouillet
Save this picture!
Maison Carlier / yh2 - Image 24 of 30
Site plan

The project is defined by the meeting of two building bodies, a suspended brick volume crossed by a vertical block of wood and glass. The fragmentation of the project allows its integration into a disjointed urban context.

Save this picture!
Maison Carlier / yh2 - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Maxime Brouillet
Save this picture!
Maison Carlier / yh2 - Interior Photography
© Maxime Brouillet

A floating brick volume, the main body of the building, takes up the simple geometry of the surrounding buildings. The other brick facing the front facade is like a weaving interspersed with black lines attached to the frame. Fine framing the facade on the street, the side walls of black brick unfold in a vertical apparatus. The brick envelope is dematerialized on the courtyard, and the rear facade opens onto the trees in the heart of the block.

Save this picture!
Maison Carlier / yh2 - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade
© Maxime Brouillet

At the same time, the base, on which the body of the main building is based, but also the crowning of the building, the curved volume of glass and wood pierces the mass of brick. This vertical extrusion accompanies the ascent inside the different levels of the house.

Save this picture!
Maison Carlier / yh2 - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Maxime Brouillet
Save this picture!
Maison Carlier / yh2 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Wood, Bathroom
© Maxime Brouillet

Non-traditional distribution of uses on the different levels, the bedrooms are organized on the second floor, which is naturally less bright.

Save this picture!
Maison Carlier / yh2 - Image 25 of 30
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Maison Carlier / yh2 - Image 26 of 30
Mezzanine floor plan

In contrast, the living rooms are located on the third floor, bathed in sunlight thanks to abundant windows to the outside. Entirely open to each other, the variations in ceiling heights delimit the uses. The glass extrusion reappears here as a skylight of double height, expanding the space towards the sky. The staircase providing access to the roof terrace is integrated into it, and views of the city are revealed as you climb.

Save this picture!
Maison Carlier / yh2 - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Maxime Brouillet
Save this picture!
Maison Carlier / yh2 - Interior Photography
© Maxime Brouillet

Through architecture comprised of simple volumes in adequacy with its context, this project stands out as a work of the materials and their implementation. It then becomes an expressive architecture whose meticulous details and variety of textures are 'Ariane's thread'.

Save this picture!
Maison Carlier / yh2 - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair
© Maxime Brouillet

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
yh2
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "Maison Carlier / yh2" 31 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001815/maison-carlier-yh2> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags