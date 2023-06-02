Shenzhen Nanshan Education Kindergarten / Shenzhen TIANHUA Architectural Design

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Kindergarten
Shenzhen, China
  • Design Team: Biqin Zhang, Yonglong Zhuang, Mengling Kong, Tao Lu, Jinzhen Wu
  • Engineering: SHENZHEN TIANHUA ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN CO., LTD
  • Landscape: Shenzhen FORWARD DESIGN CO., LTD
  • Construction: China Merchants Harbours Engineering Co.,Ltd
  • Collaborator: Shenzhen Tianhua Yizhu Interior Design Co., Ltd. (Interior)
  • Client: Public Works Bureau of Nanshan District of Shenzhen; China Resources Land City Operation Management (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
© IX-MILES
© IX-MILES

"Just like the small moss flowers but also bloom like peonies." Shenzhen Nanshan Education Kindergarten is located in Shenzhen Bay. Due to the tight supply of school places in the area, it needs to provide a facility for 21 classes, and 630 kids. With a plot ratio of 1.6, which is regularly within 0.8, it is a super large-scale kindergarten in a high-density tropical city.

© IX-MILES
© IX-MILES
Landscape Diagram
Landscape Diagram
© IX-MILES
© IX-MILES

 "The environment is a third teacher for children." How to create maximum outdoor activity space on a limited site is the starting point of the design. In order to let children better perceive nature and the urban environment on the campus, we propose the design concept of a "Terraced campus, Bonsai landscape". The overall architecture of the campus is lower in the south and higher in the north, relieving the spatial pressure of the buildings on the south side of the block. At the same time, it forms a striking campus image along the interface of the secondary road on the north side. The staggered terraces presented on the western interface enhance the site's horizontal characteristics.

© IX-MILES
© IX-MILES
Section
Section

As the "blank space" in the mature block, the campus becomes a part of the landscape of the city. The west side gives way to the street moderately, which is not only the pick-up place for children to go to and from school but also improves the public quality of the street.

© IX-MILES
© IX-MILES
Site Plan
Site Plan
© IX-MILES
© IX-MILES

 The "Terrace Garden" connects the ground floor with all the roofs through the colorful staircase, creating a maximized outdoor activity space and encouraging children of all ages to interact with each other. The gardens on each floor become the scenery from the classroom windows. During outdoor activities, children can easily reach the activity space and play in gardens with various themes, while gaining an open view and rich perception of urban public space experience.

© IX-MILES
© IX-MILES
© IX-MILES
© IX-MILES

Below the Terrace Garden is a children's settlement with multiple themes. With a courtyard as the core of each part of the architecture, different classroom units are linked by corridors. The plaza, steps, "niches" and other types of spaces of different scales are like the "holes" of the miniature city-like campus, accommodating diverse activities from collective to individual and making the circulating campus space a truly ubiquitous place for informal education.

© IX-MILES
© IX-MILES

The north side of the site is a lush urban green belt, while Spathodea campanulata at the northwest corner of the site blooms vibrantly. We set up the open floor square on the north side to borrow the scenery of the surroundings. The two-story high open floor serves as both a spatial hub for public classrooms and the largest square of the campus, which facilitates children's outdoor activities during the hot and rainy seasons. The 'submarine' themed playground equipment is set up in the square, and combined with the set of columns and corridors in the square, an aerial adventure tour accompanied by trees is constructed.

© IX-MILES
© IX-MILES
© IX-MILES
© IX-MILES

The rounded corners, starting from the need for safety when children play and run; the low windowsill is the seat for children to chat in the corridor; Projecting windows, hollow corridors, open floor, terrace, and eaves, these cost-economic architectural phrases combined with various greenery not only effectively adapt to the hot city weather, but also constitutes a "cave" like building facade. The campus responds to the coastal cityscape of the Shenzhen Bay area with highly recognizable children's architectural forms. The terrace campus, which provides children with unique experiences, is also a playful bonsai landscape in a high-density urban city.

© IX-MILES
© IX-MILES

Project location

Address:Intersection of Gongye 8th Rd. and Anwei 7th street, Shekou Street, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, China

Shenzhen TIANHUA Architectural Design
Glass Steel Concrete

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Shenzhen Nanshan Education Kindergarten / Shenzhen TIANHUA Architectural Design" 02 Jun 2023. ArchDaily.

© IX-MILES

深圳市南山区教育幼儿园深圳湾分部 / 深圳市天华建筑设计

