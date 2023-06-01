Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The Little Phoenix Kindergarten / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CityscapeThe Little Phoenix Kindergarten / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio - Exterior Photography, FacadeThe Little Phoenix Kindergarten / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio - Interior Photography, WindowsThe Little Phoenix Kindergarten / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio - Interior PhotographyThe Little Phoenix Kindergarten / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Kindergarten
Puer, China
  • Design Team: Xiangrong Chen, Lina Deng, Yutong Cai, Hanjie Yuan, Jianhong Liu
  • Structural Engineering: Yi Jiang ,Weiwen Yi, Hong Zhou, Zhifeng Li
  • Water Supply And Drainage Design: Xiaolong Yu, Xiaogang Liu, Qihai Wang, Shuangqun Ma
  • Electrical Design: Xiaofeng Huang, Xiangyun Yang, Jiye Yuan, Minjun Liu
  • Intelligent Design: Zhiwei Huang, Ruichang Su, Fansen Gao
  • Landscape Design: Zhong Yan, Caixia Feng, Chaohui Wu, Shanshan Wang
  • HVAC: Zuming Chen, Qian Hu
  • Energy Saving Design: Gang Shi, Yuehang Li, Lingling Xu
  • Site Architect: Keyi Li
  • General Contractor: CCCC FIRST HIGHWAY ENGINEERING GROUP CO.,LTD.
  • Client: PU'ER EDUCATION AND SPORTS INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD
  • City: Puer
  • Country: China
The Little Phoenix Kindergarten / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© 明境建筑摄影

Text description provided by the architects. The  Little Phoenix Kindergarten has 12 classes, and covers an area of 7776㎡, with a total floorage of approximately 7000 ㎡. Although the FAR is not very high, the land is narrow and irregular in the north-south direction (130m long in the north-south direction, and the narrowest in the east-west direction is 30m), which brings difficulty to the design. The purpose of the design is very clear: how to create a comfortable space to meet the needs of children's daily life and learning, based on meeting the requirements of lighting standards, activity venue area, and floor number, with specially-designated land, limited investment, and tight construction period.

The Little Phoenix Kindergarten / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© 明境建筑摄影
The Little Phoenix Kindergarten / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio - Image 25 of 26
Site Plan
The Little Phoenix Kindergarten / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© 明境建筑摄影

Building a framework - This is not only beneficial for construction, cost savings, and building effectiveness, but also provides a well-organized room with a high utilization rate.

The Little Phoenix Kindergarten / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© 明境建筑摄影
The Little Phoenix Kindergarten / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio - Exterior Photography, Fence
© 明境建筑摄影

Place the rooms - The spatial framework is similar to a storage box, on which various types of rooms in the kindergarten are placed within this standard framework. Due to the narrow north-south nature of the land, the design breaks down the most important and large class activity units and comprehensive activity spaces into five small-scale blocks and flexibly arranges them with the site conditions. These rooms are located in the south of the land, ensuring that each classroom faces south and has good lighting; The office buildings are also integrated to form an office area, located in the north of the land and facing south.

The Little Phoenix Kindergarten / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio - Exterior Photography
© 明境建筑摄影
The Little Phoenix Kindergarten / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio - Image 26 of 26
1F Plan

Vacate space - The entire framework, excluding the various rooms mentioned above, leaves space for children's activities, forming a topological relationship between the two spaces. The flexible layout creates outdoor activity venues with different forms and locations, which are not only close to the activity rooms of each class and convenient to use but also ensure a clear view and lighting, enhancing the sense of domain. The functional rooms and activity venues form a complete teaching space, with a close vertical relationship

The Little Phoenix Kindergarten / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© 明境建筑摄影
The Little Phoenix Kindergarten / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© 明境建筑摄影

Enrich forms - The activity venue only provides a platform, and in order to accommodate more teaching activities, each activity venue is designed to present different forms and themes. There are starlight stages and seats for students to perform, corridors with variable lighting, deep tunnels, and shared steps under the sun... These nodes make each venue unique, achieving the effect of changing scenery and enhancing the fun.

The Little Phoenix Kindergarten / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© 明境建筑摄影
The Little Phoenix Kindergarten / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio - Interior Photography
© 明境建筑摄影

Scenario Assumption - The limitation of land use has led to the arrangement of activity venues on different floors, and the study of children has enriched the presentation forms of the venue. We imagine that children can freely move around here, observe the weather and time, explore the mysteries of insects and flowers, play, rest, and learn with their friends. These behaviors become an important part of their childhood and are also what this kindergarten education presents.

The Little Phoenix Kindergarten / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade
© 明境建筑摄影
The Little Phoenix Kindergarten / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© 明境建筑摄影

Postscript - The Little Phoenix Kindergarten in Simao District, Pu'er City is a highly rational and childish plan that has been designed under various constraints. After completion, it gained the love of the principal and children. We hope that teachers and children can explore new ways of use here, adopt innovative teaching methods, and form distinctive features.

Project location

Address:Puer, Yunnan, China

Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT
Glass Steel Concrete

Educational Architecture Kindergarten China

© 明境建筑摄影

普洱市思茅区小凤凰幼儿园 / 华南理工大学建筑设计研究院 陶郅工作室

