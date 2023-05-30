Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. X House Alentejo / NTYPE

X House Alentejo / NTYPE

Save
X House Alentejo / NTYPE

X House Alentejo / NTYPE - Interior Photography, WindowsX House Alentejo / NTYPE - Exterior Photography, WindowsX House Alentejo / NTYPE - Interior PhotographyX House Alentejo / NTYPE - Exterior PhotographyX House Alentejo / NTYPE - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Portugal
  • Architects: NTYPE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  258
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yang Yang
  • Lead Architects: Joao Lemos, Yang Yang
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
X House Alentejo / NTYPE - Interior Photography, Windows
© Yang Yang

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a rural area along the Alentejo coast of Portugal, where rammed earth construction has had a long history. The aim of the design is to create a well-balanced contemporary design following strict local legislation, adopting the traditional construction method and integrating it into the local landscape. The single-story architecture covered by one inclined roof naturally follows the slope of the land. Taking into consideration of diverse views from different perspectives around the house, two perpendicular architectural volumes - one with social programs (kitchen, dining, and living) and the other with private programs (bedrooms and bathrooms) - intersect with each other creating four exterior patios in four respective corners:

Save this picture!
X House Alentejo / NTYPE - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yang Yang

The North patio, facing the cork oak forest, creates the main entrance to the house, connecting with an outdoor shower where the owner can store his surfboards and shower intimately with nature before entering the house; -The East patio, next to the kitchen, where the first-morning coffee can be enjoyed in the morning sunlight; -The South patio, with views to oranges trees and lower hills, a big wood terrace is created with shading canopies where outdoor group dining can be accommodated; -The West patio creates private terraces for the two guest suites with views to another cork oak forest in the distance.

Save this picture!
X House Alentejo / NTYPE - Interior Photography
© Yang Yang

Where the two perpendicular volumes intersect there is a central patio with an old olive tree planted under a circular roof opening. The patio is enclosed by full glazings, providing natural light and a special ambiance to the central area of the house, becoming the focal point of the overall interiors. 

Save this picture!
X House Alentejo / NTYPE - Exterior Photography
© Yang Yang

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
NTYPE
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "X House Alentejo / NTYPE" [Casa X Alentejo / NTYPE] 30 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001696/x-house-alentejo-ntype> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags