X House Alentejo / NTYPE

Houses • Portugal Architects: NTYPE

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 258 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Yang Yang

Lead Architects: Joao Lemos, Yang Yang

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a rural area along the Alentejo coast of Portugal, where rammed earth construction has had a long history. The aim of the design is to create a well-balanced contemporary design following strict local legislation, adopting the traditional construction method and integrating it into the local landscape. The single-story architecture covered by one inclined roof naturally follows the slope of the land. Taking into consideration of diverse views from different perspectives around the house, two perpendicular architectural volumes - one with social programs (kitchen, dining, and living) and the other with private programs (bedrooms and bathrooms) - intersect with each other creating four exterior patios in four respective corners:

The North patio, facing the cork oak forest, creates the main entrance to the house, connecting with an outdoor shower where the owner can store his surfboards and shower intimately with nature before entering the house; -The East patio, next to the kitchen, where the first-morning coffee can be enjoyed in the morning sunlight; -The South patio, with views to oranges trees and lower hills, a big wood terrace is created with shading canopies where outdoor group dining can be accommodated; -The West patio creates private terraces for the two guest suites with views to another cork oak forest in the distance.

Where the two perpendicular volumes intersect there is a central patio with an old olive tree planted under a circular roof opening. The patio is enclosed by full glazings, providing natural light and a special ambiance to the central area of the house, becoming the focal point of the overall interiors.