Zendegi Building / Faraman Design and Construction Office

Zendegi Building / Faraman Design and Construction Office

Zendegi Building / Faraman Design and Construction Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeZendegi Building / Faraman Design and Construction Office - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsZendegi Building / Faraman Design and Construction Office - Interior Photography, KitchenZendegi Building / Faraman Design and Construction Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeZendegi Building / Faraman Design and Construction Office - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments, Residential
Tehran, Iran
  • Architects: Faraman Design and Construction Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Deed Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Heydari brick, KWC Group, Michelangelo, Peyman Aluminium, Rost Furniture, Venus glass
  • Lead Architect: Marjan Farzian
  • Design Team: Marjan Zare Dehnavi, Ensieh Eydivandi
  • Structural Engineer: Amirhosein Nami
  • Executive Manager: Ali Forghanian
  • Executive Supervisor: Khalil Forghanian
  • City: Tehran
  • Country: Iran
Zendegi Building / Faraman Design and Construction Office - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Deed Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Life is a collection of actions, procedures, and reactions that brings man to his aspirations. The art of architecture and the way we interact with our surroundings is a refreshment that revives man's spirit and the designed sites instruct him how to dwell. The Zendegi Building (Zendegi=Life) is a suitable platform for man to experience the art of living. A building that despite its simplicity rose from the rich culture of Persian architecture. The sort of materials and combination of colors and textures, along with all those simple shapes, remind us of our ancestors' attitude toward the universe.

Zendegi Building / Faraman Design and Construction Office - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Deed Studio
Zendegi Building / Faraman Design and Construction Office - Image 20 of 29
Plan - 1st Floor
Zendegi Building / Faraman Design and Construction Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Deed Studio

A worldview that can be seen in its close connection to the purity and volumetric arrangement of the space and facade and the way light is invited to the building. Life in the Zendegi Building is formed by the movement of light within the dawn, slowly and delicately reaching the interior spaces through the facade, manifesting the hope of being alive in it, and reviving life. Our endeavor in designing the Zendegi Building is to create a unique kind of space, not much strange and far but quite close and familiar; a space rising from Iranian culture; a space that is intimate and sufficient itself. It sits on the design set with its simplest materials without violating other buildings; yes, this building values respect more than anything.

Zendegi Building / Faraman Design and Construction Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Deed Studio
Zendegi Building / Faraman Design and Construction Office - Image 26 of 29
Diagram
Zendegi Building / Faraman Design and Construction Office - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Deed Studio

To create an identity and a sense of belonging we designed interior spaces by approaching the subject as the object, which increases the number of social gatherings and collective activities. We have reduced the amount of irritating Western light using a layer made of brick. Moreover, we were successful in optimizing the usage of desirable southern light on the western side of the building with the idea of designing several balconies on the western side and implementing adequate angles along with creating a suitable space to enjoy the view and interact with the exterior area. 

Zendegi Building / Faraman Design and Construction Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Deed Studio
Zendegi Building / Faraman Design and Construction Office - Image 28 of 29
West Elevation

In the Zendegi Building, guests are welcomed by the chanting of our old pool. Water and light in the building's entrance create a miraculous atmosphere far from the hustle and bustle of Tehran. Green and fresh plants and earthenware jugs, all get together to remind us of our sweet memories. The heat emitted from the hearts of the bricks creates a kind and enjoyable atmosphere for the guests. And during the warmer seasons, it offers us the coolness of twilight.

Zendegi Building / Faraman Design and Construction Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Deed Studio

