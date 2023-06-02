Zendegi Building / Faraman Design and Construction Office

+ 24

Design Team: Marjan Zare Dehnavi, Ensieh Eydivandi

Structural Engineer: Amirhosein Nami

Executive Manager: Ali Forghanian

Executive Supervisor: Khalil Forghanian

City: Tehran

Country: Iran

Text description provided by the architects. Life is a collection of actions, procedures, and reactions that brings man to his aspirations. The art of architecture and the way we interact with our surroundings is a refreshment that revives man's spirit and the designed sites instruct him how to dwell. The Zendegi Building (Zendegi=Life) is a suitable platform for man to experience the art of living. A building that despite its simplicity rose from the rich culture of Persian architecture. The sort of materials and combination of colors and textures, along with all those simple shapes, remind us of our ancestors' attitude toward the universe.

A worldview that can be seen in its close connection to the purity and volumetric arrangement of the space and facade and the way light is invited to the building. Life in the Zendegi Building is formed by the movement of light within the dawn, slowly and delicately reaching the interior spaces through the facade, manifesting the hope of being alive in it, and reviving life. Our endeavor in designing the Zendegi Building is to create a unique kind of space, not much strange and far but quite close and familiar; a space rising from Iranian culture; a space that is intimate and sufficient itself. It sits on the design set with its simplest materials without violating other buildings; yes, this building values respect more than anything.

To create an identity and a sense of belonging we designed interior spaces by approaching the subject as the object, which increases the number of social gatherings and collective activities. We have reduced the amount of irritating Western light using a layer made of brick. Moreover, we were successful in optimizing the usage of desirable southern light on the western side of the building with the idea of designing several balconies on the western side and implementing adequate angles along with creating a suitable space to enjoy the view and interact with the exterior area.

In the Zendegi Building, guests are welcomed by the chanting of our old pool. Water and light in the building's entrance create a miraculous atmosphere far from the hustle and bustle of Tehran. Green and fresh plants and earthenware jugs, all get together to remind us of our sweet memories. The heat emitted from the hearts of the bricks creates a kind and enjoyable atmosphere for the guests. And during the warmer seasons, it offers us the coolness of twilight.