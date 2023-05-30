Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. An Urban House / MISA ARCHITECTS

An Urban House / MISA ARCHITECTS

Save
An Urban House / MISA ARCHITECTS

An Urban House / MISA ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Lighting, Brick, Facade, Garden, CourtyardAn Urban House / MISA ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, WindowsAn Urban House / MISA ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, ChairAn Urban House / MISA ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeAn Urban House / MISA ARCHITECTS - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ankleshwar, India
  • Architects: MISA ARCHITECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6650 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Inclined Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Saint-Gobain, Green ply, Kohler, Trivedi corp. pvt. Ltd.
  • Conceptual Design And Client Coordination: Tarun Patel
  • Project Acquisition And Finance: Vipul Jiyani
  • Detail Design And Site Coordination: Kranti Desai
  • Civil Contractor: Rajiv Patel
  • Carpenter: Pratap Suthar
  • Structural Consultants: Manthan Radadia
  • City: Ankleshwar
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
An Urban House / MISA ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Inclined Studio

Text description provided by the architects. An urban house on a big, busy street generally creates the picture of a high, impermeable, and seemingly invisible fortress within. But does it have to be so dead, uninviting, and distant in its approach and appearance? With a quite tight design brief, we decided to break this, and use it to do the opposite – make a lively, inviting, and approachable home.

Save this picture!
An Urban House / MISA ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Lighting, Brick, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Inclined Studio

We started with the idea of an inside-out design that revolves around a central, open courtyard that becomes the epicenter for all communal uses, activities, and even circulation. From being the most visible and public in nature, the courtyard branches into slightly more inconspicuous spaces that are mostly part public and part private; such as the living, dining, kitchen, etc. While these spaces are functionally more defined, they’re carefully placed in the visual and physical access from and to the courtyard. Of these, the living space is thoughtfully tucked into the farther end, making it quieter and sanctuous. The floating treads of the stairways are discreetly kept breezy and light while giving it a character of its own.

Save this picture!
An Urban House / MISA ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Inclined Studio
Save this picture!
An Urban House / MISA ARCHITECTS - Image 22 of 31
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
An Urban House / MISA ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Inclined Studio

Going forward, the bedrooms on the upper level now start falling into the private realm. The room placement is aligned with our ancient Vastu wisdom that respects and responds to the sun and wind movement, thereby harnessing natural light and ventilation throughout the day. The interior spaces embrace a minimal design language – employing a subtle, unpretentious material and finish pallet – rendering timelessness and eliminating the hurried need to fill the space with unnecessary pieces of furniture. On the other hand, Indian stone is used to stimulate passer-by’s visual and tactile senses through the intricately designed motifs and patterns in different materials. Floors – generally an unnoticed part of the house – suddenly double up into Rangoli-like artwork. In terms of services, grouping them at either end of the house helps define the service and serviced areas more clearly and makes long-term maintenance less troublesome.

Save this picture!
An Urban House / MISA ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Windows
© Inclined Studio
Save this picture!
An Urban House / MISA ARCHITECTS - Image 23 of 31
1st Floor Plan
Save this picture!
An Urban House / MISA ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair, Handrail
© Inclined Studio
Save this picture!
An Urban House / MISA ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Chair
© Inclined Studio

Tall, punctured 18” thick cavity brick walls envelope the house, insulating and protecting the inside of the house from heat and noise, and allowing sight, light, and air for the house users on the other hand. The brick bonds of these cavity walls are specially designed by the architect and use minimal bricks and concrete while keeping them aesthetically appealing and functional. To help reduce the costs, conventional bricks were used on the inner surfaces which are not exposed. Building techniques and structural improvisations were also introduced, for instance, the continuously running concrete bands at sill and lintel levels stabilized the brick walls and added to the overall strength of the construction. This is how the house feels from the inside.

Save this picture!
An Urban House / MISA ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Beam, Handrail
© Inclined Studio
Save this picture!
An Urban House / MISA ARCHITECTS - Image 20 of 31
Isometric View 2

Now, let’s talk about the inside-out design from the outside. The compound walls, facing the streets have sit-outs and small openings for pedestrians or passers-by to take a pause and rest for a while. The walls, aligned in the South direction, even though running into the double height, are delicately designed to make them approachable and shade through the day in a hot & dry climate. This urban house manifests a conscious decision to blur the public and private realms at its threshold – a character that built our city cores for centuries and is now forgotten and abandoned. This project is an ode to the vernacular Indian architecture that invites the community with its porous yet contemporary feel instead of scaring them away with closed and brutal forms.

Save this picture!
An Urban House / MISA ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Inclined Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MISA ARCHITECTS
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "An Urban House / MISA ARCHITECTS" 30 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001659/an-urban-house-misa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags