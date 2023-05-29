Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Ouloukyo House / A.A.E. - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsOuloukyo House / A.A.E. - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, CourtyardOuloukyo House / A.A.E. - Interior Photography, Beam, ColumnOuloukyo House / A.A.E. - Exterior Photography, HandrailOuloukyo House / A.A.E.

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Shibuya City, Japan
  • Architects: Taketo Shimohigoshi, Masami Hanaoka, Soichiro Nakata
  • Design Collaboration: Atelier Ambient Architecture
  • Equipment Design: GN Facility Planning
  • City: Shibuya City
  • Country: Japan
Ouloukyo House / A.A.E. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Shigeo Ogawa

Ouloukyo is a living space around a Sakura tree.  

Pillars and a Roof - “We want to make a living space surrounding a Sakura tree.” From this client, the request had sprung up an image of a roof made of juxtaposed wood pieces gently enfolding the space.

Ouloukyo House / A.A.E. - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Courtyard
© Shigeo Ogawa
Ouloukyo House / A.A.E. - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Shigeo Ogawa
Ouloukyo House / A.A.E. - Image 23 of 24
Section

The space was outlined with two quarter-elliptic lines at varied curvatures, offset from the opening to set the tree within. The finished roof is supported by 23 pillars and is composed of 159 exposed rafters; plotted by polar coordinates, these closely-spaced rafters fan out from the inner arc and gradually undulate. This wooden frame, built independent of the reinforced concrete frame (encircling the tree flooring   ), resists seismic forces by bending stresses in the pillar bases, thereby eliminating the need for structural braces. Thus a soft, open living space has appeared, shaped by a roof-and-pillar frame.  

Ouloukyo House / A.A.E. - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Windows
© Shigeo Ogawa
Ouloukyo House / A.A.E. - Interior Photography, Beam
© Shigeo Ogawa
Ouloukyo House / A.A.E. - Image 22 of 24
Plans
Ouloukyo House / A.A.E. - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Shigeo Ogawa

Primitive Hut of This Age - Throughout planning this space, I kept thinking about what a present-day “primitive hut” is. The hut’s frame was built by pursuing a vibrant expression of human signs within technology and by engaging this vibrancy with the locality’s cultural landscape anchored in wooden construction. My hope is that this “primitive hut” made of roof and pillars will continue to accumulate new memories of this place as the Sakura tree grows.

Ouloukyo House / A.A.E. - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Shigeo Ogawa

Project gallery

About this office
A.A.E.
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Ouloukyo House / A.A.E." 29 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001658/ouloukyo-house-aae> ISSN 0719-8884

