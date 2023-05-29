Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Kjerringholmen Summerhouse / LINE SOLGAARD ARKITEKTER

Kjerringholmen Summerhouse / LINE SOLGAARD ARKITEKTER

Kjerringholmen Summerhouse / LINE SOLGAARD ARKITEKTER - Exterior PhotographyKjerringholmen Summerhouse / LINE SOLGAARD ARKITEKTER - Exterior PhotographyKjerringholmen Summerhouse / LINE SOLGAARD ARKITEKTER - Interior Photography, Living Room, WindowsKjerringholmen Summerhouse / LINE SOLGAARD ARKITEKTER - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamKjerringholmen Summerhouse / LINE SOLGAARD ARKITEKTER - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Residential
Norway
Kjerringholmen Summerhouse / LINE SOLGAARD ARKITEKTER - Exterior Photography
Text description provided by the architects. Line Solgaard’s latest cabin project “Kjerringholmen” lies on a small island, in Hvaler, Norway. The clients bought this small private island on which to build a holiday home. The cabin demonstrates the idea that large houses don’t necessarily mean more quality of life. In just 63 square meters, with smart planning, it still has plenty of usable space.

Kjerringholmen Summerhouse / LINE SOLGAARD ARKITEKTER - Exterior Photography
Kjerringholmen Summerhouse / LINE SOLGAARD ARKITEKTER - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
The construction stands on steel pillars to disturb as little the landscape as possible, taking it as the extension of the indoor space – for example, thanks to a beautiful outdoor area. This approach of “build smaller, build smart”, treating nature with respect, and keeping the ecological footprint as small as possible is a natural Norwegian mindset, as we like to spend time in Nature, outdoors, and roaming.

Kjerringholmen Summerhouse / LINE SOLGAARD ARKITEKTER - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
Kjerringholmen Summerhouse / LINE SOLGAARD ARKITEKTER - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Building near water means developing a responsible understanding of the environment. The reward is an individual spectacle of nature at different times of the year. The house appeal to all the senses. And it is the attention to detail that makes them special. The philosophy of working with nature instead of against it.

Kjerringholmen Summerhouse / LINE SOLGAARD ARKITEKTER - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
It is a small, detailed, cozy, and efficient wooden cabin, intended to work together with the outside through an emphasis on the connection between exterior and interior, views, and bay windows.

Kjerringholmen Summerhouse / LINE SOLGAARD ARKITEKTER - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, Lighting
Cite: "Kjerringholmen Summerhouse / LINE SOLGAARD ARKITEKTER" 29 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001572/kjerringholmen-summerhouse-line-solgaard-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

