Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Laboratory
  4. Germany
  5. Forschungsbau - ECAP Laboratory Building (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg) / ARGE dichter + Glass Kramer Löbbert

Forschungsbau - ECAP Laboratory Building (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg) / ARGE dichter + Glass Kramer Löbbert

Save
Forschungsbau - ECAP Laboratory Building (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg) / ARGE dichter + Glass Kramer Löbbert

Forschungsbau - ECAP Laboratory Building (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg) / ARGE dichter + Glass Kramer Löbbert - Exterior Photography, WindowsForschungsbau - ECAP Laboratory Building (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg) / ARGE dichter + Glass Kramer Löbbert - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WindowsForschungsbau - ECAP Laboratory Building (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg) / ARGE dichter + Glass Kramer Löbbert - Image 4 of 25Forschungsbau - ECAP Laboratory Building (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg) / ARGE dichter + Glass Kramer Löbbert - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Facade, CourtyardForschungsbau - ECAP Laboratory Building (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg) / ARGE dichter + Glass Kramer Löbbert - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Laboratory, Other Facilities, Buildings
Erlangen, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Forschungsbau - ECAP Laboratory Building (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg) / ARGE dichter + Glass Kramer Löbbert - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Naumann | Friedel Architekturfotografen

Text description provided by the architects. The detection and analysis of high-energy astro particles and their distant sources set the scientific and technical goal for a new research center at Erlangen University Campus. The Erlangen Centre for Astroparticle Physics is set up to develop and contribute key soft and hard components for a range of massive international detection programs such as CTA/HESS, IceCube or KM3Net. The building‘s design has been developed following a successful competition entry in 2017.

Save this picture!
Forschungsbau - ECAP Laboratory Building (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg) / ARGE dichter + Glass Kramer Löbbert - Interior Photography, Facade, Glass
© Naumann | Friedel Architekturfotografen
Save this picture!
Forschungsbau - ECAP Laboratory Building (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg) / ARGE dichter + Glass Kramer Löbbert - Image 20 of 25
Sketch - Axonometric

Laboratories, workshops and office spaces are planned to provide a flexible and robust research environment while spatial completion is gained by inserting an open and inviting meeting zone in the center. Framed by two courtyards on different levels the central staircase spans all three floors, visually and aesthetically connecting various spaces and allowing for easy orientation and communication. Coffee points, informal desk space and state-of-the-art meeting rooms enhance the main circulation. 

Save this picture!
Forschungsbau - ECAP Laboratory Building (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg) / ARGE dichter + Glass Kramer Löbbert - Image 4 of 25
© Naumann | Friedel Architekturfotografen
Save this picture!
Forschungsbau - ECAP Laboratory Building (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg) / ARGE dichter + Glass Kramer Löbbert - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Naumann | Friedel Architekturfotografen
Save this picture!
Forschungsbau - ECAP Laboratory Building (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg) / ARGE dichter + Glass Kramer Löbbert - Image 21 of 25
Ground Floor Plan

This generous spatial quality is continued through the foyer and entry to give a welcoming gesture towards the future campus square in front of the building. Next to the ECAP two other proposed research buildings turn their „faces“ to a mutual focus, thus creating the new campus square and the entry to Erlangen South Campus.

Save this picture!
Forschungsbau - ECAP Laboratory Building (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg) / ARGE dichter + Glass Kramer Löbbert - Interior Photography, Windows
© Naumann | Friedel Architekturfotografen
Save this picture!
Forschungsbau - ECAP Laboratory Building (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg) / ARGE dichter + Glass Kramer Löbbert - Image 24 of 25
Section A

The architectural design contrasts between a regularly structured façade of almost black aluminum cassettes on all external elevations and a base of white concrete that folds up to form the entry. Entering the building, the bright mineral surfaces are complimented by wooden inlays to draw the visitor into a light and airy work environment. Natural light in all relevant workspaces corresponds with a wide view of the green campus around.

Save this picture!
Forschungsbau - ECAP Laboratory Building (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg) / ARGE dichter + Glass Kramer Löbbert - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Facade, Courtyard
© Naumann | Friedel Architekturfotografen
Save this picture!
Forschungsbau - ECAP Laboratory Building (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg) / ARGE dichter + Glass Kramer Löbbert - Interior Photography, Glass
© Naumann | Friedel Architekturfotografen

The design concept is taking a low-tech approach to sustainability. The gained spatial flexibility will extend the building’s longevity. The compact shape gives it an excellent volume-to-surface ratio, significantly reducing heating and cooling energy input.

Save this picture!
Forschungsbau - ECAP Laboratory Building (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg) / ARGE dichter + Glass Kramer Löbbert - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Naumann | Friedel Architekturfotografen

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Erlangen, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ARGE dichter
Office
Glass Kramer Löbbert
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureResearchlaboratoryEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesBuildingsGermany

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureResearchlaboratoryEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesBuildingsGermany
Cite: "Forschungsbau - ECAP Laboratory Building (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg) / ARGE dichter + Glass Kramer Löbbert" 27 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001561/forschungsbau-ecap-laboratory-building-friedrich-alexander-universitat-erlangen-nurnberg-arge-dichter-plus-glass-kramer-lobbert> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags