Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Japan
  5. EZU House and Café / Yabashi architects & associates

EZU House and Café / Yabashi architects & associates

Save
EZU House and Café / Yabashi architects & associates

EZU House and Café / Yabashi architects & associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, BeamEZU House and Café / Yabashi architects & associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, FacadeEZU House and Café / Yabashi architects & associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Windows, HandrailEZU House and Café / Yabashi architects & associates - Interior Photography, FacadeEZU House and Café / Yabashi architects & associates - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Mixed Use Architecture, Houses
Kumamoto, Japan
  • Architects: Yabashi architects & associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  109
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yashiro Photo Office
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bolts Hardware, YKK AP
  • Lead Architects: Tohru Yabashi, Takumi Ueno
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
EZU House and Café / Yabashi architects & associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Yashiro Photo Office

Text description provided by the architects. The site is in a corner of a residential area developed along the lakeshore road. The site has a stepped terrain along the lakeside, and from the site, you can see the nearby gardens, the roofs of private houses, and the mountains in the distance. An environment that stretches in each direction, dotted with views of varying distances.

Save this picture!
EZU House and Café / Yabashi architects & associates - Interior Photography, Facade
© Yashiro Photo Office

The plan is a two-story house with a cafe on the first floor. The owner plans to use it as a weekend residence for a while. Therefore, we needed a space that could respond to changes without prescribing lifestyles. The owner will have two residences. One is a house that protects everyday life, and the other is an open villa.

Save this picture!
EZU House and Café / Yabashi architects & associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Windows, Handrail
© Yashiro Photo Office
Save this picture!
EZU House and Café / Yabashi architects & associates - Image 22 of 25
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
EZU House and Café / Yabashi architects & associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade
© Yashiro Photo Office

A square plan was placed on the site, and the upper floors were divided diagonally. By shifting the floor to increase the parameter with the ground and connecting it with a spiral vertical movement, we realized a three-layer structure that gives various viewpoints for each place. Each floor has the minimum necessary functions, furniture, and plants, making it a "free space" that allows you to freely create spaces.

Save this picture!
EZU House and Café / Yabashi architects & associates - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Yashiro Photo Office
Save this picture!
EZU House and Café / Yabashi architects & associates - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Yashiro Photo Office

The retail area on the ground floor and the residential area on the upper floor are only fragmentarily separated by diagonal load-bearing walls. It is a continuous three-dimensional one-room. In addition, to connect with the rich environment outside, it has a double structure that wraps the framework of earthquake-resistant elements with wind resistance and heat insulation and the outer skin of the opening.

Save this picture!
EZU House and Café / Yabashi architects & associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Yashiro Photo Office
Save this picture!
EZU House and Café / Yabashi architects & associates - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Yashiro Photo Office
Save this picture!
EZU House and Café / Yabashi architects & associates - Image 25 of 25
Axis

There are no partitions between the spaces, so depending on your body position and movement, you may be able to see the sky or greenery through the windows on the next floor, or your line of sight may suddenly disappear. It is a space where you can feel the richness of the place itself and the generosity of life. To put it in extreme terms, it's just a house assembled using tools such as floors, outer panels, and openings. But it becomes a tool for perceiving the environment as internal.

Save this picture!
EZU House and Café / Yabashi architects & associates - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yashiro Photo Office

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Yabashi architects & associates
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "EZU House and Café / Yabashi architects & associates" 30 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001557/ezu-house-and-cafe-yabashi-architects-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags