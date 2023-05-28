Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in Kurume / GOYA SCHRÖDER & associates

House in Kurume / GOYA SCHRÖDER & associates

Save
House in Kurume / GOYA SCHRÖDER & associates

House in Kurume / GOYA SCHRÖDER & associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Facade, Handrail, Deck, WindowsHouse in Kurume / GOYA SCHRÖDER & associates - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse in Kurume / GOYA SCHRÖDER & associates - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamHouse in Kurume / GOYA SCHRÖDER & associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail, SteelHouse in Kurume / GOYA SCHRÖDER & associates - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kurume, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Kurume / GOYA SCHRÖDER & associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Mariko Yasaka

In search of an alternative Japanese house type in urban density. This detached house represents a contemporary Japanese urban dwelling while employing conventional wooden frame construction and reinterpreting the traditional typology of the Townhouse (Machiya) and Farmhouse (Nōka) of the region.

Save this picture!
House in Kurume / GOYA SCHRÖDER & associates - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mariko Yasaka

Located in a residential area near the center of Kurume City in the south region of Japan, the site has an area of less than 200m2, which is the result of subdivisions to sell the overpriced land, a situation that is common in Japan today.

Save this picture!
House in Kurume / GOYA SCHRÖDER & associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Facade, Handrail, Deck, Windows
© Mariko Yasaka
Save this picture!
House in Kurume / GOYA SCHRÖDER & associates - Image 18 of 23
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
House in Kurume / GOYA SCHRÖDER & associates - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Mariko Yasaka

Because of the proximity to the neighbors, houses on such narrow sites tend to be too exposed and thus the curtains remain closed or executed too introverted with few small windows. Still, we pursued here discreet openness, by controlling the sizes and positions of openings properly.

Save this picture!
House in Kurume / GOYA SCHRÖDER & associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail, Steel
© Mariko Yasaka
Save this picture!
House in Kurume / GOYA SCHRÖDER & associates - Interior Photography
© Mariko Yasaka

The interior space is placed on the west side of the site while the garden and balcony are on the east side, which allows the garden more open to the neighbors. The wood structure covers both the interior and the exterior and adjusts openings and screens.

Save this picture!
House in Kurume / GOYA SCHRÖDER & associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mariko Yasaka
Save this picture!
House in Kurume / GOYA SCHRÖDER & associates - Image 20 of 23
Longitudinal section

The plan configuration follows the traditional manner of dividing a rectangle into rooms by the Japanese measuring system. The plan consists of 9 squares of 9-japanese-foot in length inside and 6 more squares outside. By raising the main living space to the upper floors, spacious, well-lit rooms with privacy and continuous exterior space with a mountainous backdrop are achieved. It also reduces damage in flooding from the Chikugo River, which is 500 m away. The large high window on the south lets warm sunlight in the winter while the eave prevents it in the summer.

Save this picture!
House in Kurume / GOYA SCHRÖDER & associates - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mariko Yasaka

The silver panels on the facade bring a lightness to the exterior, reflecting the greenery of the garden and the changing colors of the sunlight, as well as harmonizing with the industrial Kurume cityscape.

Save this picture!
House in Kurume / GOYA SCHRÖDER & associates - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Mariko Yasaka

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
GOYA SCHRÖDER & associates
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House in Kurume / GOYA SCHRÖDER & associates" 28 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001543/house-in-kurume-goya-schroder-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags