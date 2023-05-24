Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. Mexico
  5. La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA

La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA

Save
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA

La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Exterior Photography, CityscapeLa Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Exterior Photography, CityscapeLa Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Interior Photography, StairsLa Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Exterior Photography, GardenLa Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - More Images+ 40

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Cultural Center
Heroica Puebla de Zaragoza, Mexico
  • Architects: ÁGORA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10370
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andrés Cedillo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Holcim, BETAMAYAB, Construlita, HIERRO ORNAMENTAL DE PUEBLA, MAC CERÁMICA S.A. DE C.V., Oxical, ROGUSA, VIVEROS FORTÍN, WATERMASTER
  • Restoration Team: Raúl Hernández, Claudia Servín, Zenia Lozano M
  • Collaborators: Erik Ehecatl Cisneros, Olivia Jiménez, Óscar Suastegui
  • Collaborator: José Hesner Sánchez
  • Lighting Consultant: FOTÓN LTD
  • Engineering: Oscar Zárate Moreno, José Juan Martínez Robles,
  • Structural Engineer: Gustavo Herrera Méndez
  • Construction: HABA gerencia de proyectos
  • City: Heroica Puebla de Zaragoza
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Andrés Cedillo
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Andrés Cedillo

Text description provided by the architects. In the southwest of the city of Puebla, Mexico, at the foot of the Atoyac River, lies La Carmela, one of two hydroelectric plants that provided service to the Textile Factory El Mayorazgo in the early 20th century, built by Engineer Carlos Mastretta Fecit.

Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Andrés Cedillo
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Andrés Cedillo

The project consisted of the restoration of the industrial vestige of the hydroelectric plant Carmela, which dates back to 1906, its immediate surroundings including an open sewage canal that crossed the property, and the construction of new buildings that, integrating with the pre-existing materials, allowed the formation of a new cultural complex. Composed of: a site museum, cultural center, library, medical clinics, bike parking, workshops, skatepark, and linear park.

Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Exterior Photography
© Andrés Cedillo
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Image 43 of 45
Ground floor - Workshops
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrés Cedillo

The La Carmela project speaks of industrial heritage, natural resources, and social equity, not only for the restoration of the two pre-existing buildings but also for the rescue of its hydraulic memory in the textile industry of Puebla. In such a way, it was proposed that the trace of the water's passage define the visitor's route in an open-air museum where, starting from the articulation by floating walkways around the heritage buildings, its history is narrated.

Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Andrés Cedillo
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Image 33 of 45
Section
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Image 34 of 45
Section
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Arch
© Andrés Cedillo

The intervention offers a diverse architectural program attending to different populations at an extended schedule, generating multiscale equipment. The restoration of the two pre-existing buildings and the canal that formed the Carmela plant is regional-scale equipment with a cultural vocation. The intervention in the urban environment and the construction of the linear park attend to a local population, generating stay and recreational spaces of neighborhood scale in a marginal context.

Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Andrés Cedillo
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Image 44 of 45
Section - Workshops
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Exterior Photography
© Andrés Cedillo

Four lines of action were worked on: Heritage restoration, encompassing the existing heritage buildings: canal and water conduits, the castle or watchtower, and the machine house.

Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Andrés Cedillo
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Image 30 of 45
Axo
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Image 28 of 45
Complex ground floor plan
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Exterior Photography
© Andrés Cedillo

Hydraulic and green infrastructure, recognizing existing natural runoff and flood-prone areas. Encasing the open sewage canal to improve water conduction towards the treatment plant and generate a linear park with endemic and regional vegetation on its top part.

Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Interior Photography, Stairs, Arch
© Andrés Cedillo
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Image 31 of 45
Detail axo
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Image 32 of 45
Section
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrés Cedillo

Architectural intervention, constructing new elements as a complement to the complex. Pedestrian floating circulation system, the skatepark, and the construction of the 7 modules.

Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Interior Photography, Windows, Sofa, Beam, Chair
© Andrés Cedillo
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Image 39 of 45
Ground floor - Ágora
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Image 40 of 45
Section - Ágora
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Andrés Cedillo

Urban intervention, public space, and landscape, making the geometric readjustment of the boulevard, reducing the vehicular driving area to offer a wide, tree-lined, and illuminated pedestrian walkway. Building a linear park with stay and recreational areas and a skatepark over the encased canal.

Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© Andrés Cedillo

Cleaning and consolidating existing secondary channels and slopes and incorporating a diverse and native vegetation palette, seeking to generate a wild natural landscape, strengthening the existing vegetation recognizing a seasonal landscape (rainy season and drought), thus promoting low maintenance and various environmental benefits.

Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Exterior Photography
© Andrés Cedillo
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Image 45 of 45
Program floor plan
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Image 29 of 45
Complex axo
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Andrés Cedillo

The project was developed for SEDATU as part of the Urban Improvement Program, with the objective of serving the population living in urban localities in conditions of urban and social backwardness.

Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Cityscape
© Andrés Cedillo
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Image 37 of 45
Sección Museo Sitio - Castillo
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Image 36 of 45
Fachada Museo Sitio - Castillo
Save this picture!
La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Andrés Cedillo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Puebla, Pue., Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ÁGORA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterMexico
Cite: "La Carmela Cultural Center / ÁGORA" [La Carmela centro cultural / ÁGORA] 24 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001477/la-carmela-cultural-center-agora> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags