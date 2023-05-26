North Campus Library, Northwest A&F University / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio

+ 16

Project Manager: Zhi Tao, Jian Chen, Qinen Guo

Design Team: Jian Chen, Yue Li, Qinen Guo, Zijian Chen, Jia Guo, Jiansheng Chen, Ye Xia, Chengchao Gong, Chengjie Huang, Yang Ai, Ruoling Cao, Yujie Ju

Engineering: Fan Wang, Xishan Niu, Xiangyang Sun

Interior Design: Jian Chen, Xiaoqing Huang, Yue Li, Qinen Guo

Landscape Design: Jian Chen, Yue Li, Zhuchao Li

Client: Northwest A&F University

City: Xianyang

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. As a new big building in the old campus, the design fully considered the relationship with the axis of the campus and the surrounding landscape. Building in a peaceful, simple, open form, to the campus. We try to build a campus culture center that integrates study and research, knowledge innovation, and leisure experience.

The Ark in the Forest - We designed a slope on the west side of the first floor, echoing the park on the west side of the slope. Create a piece for students to rest, read, activities on the landscape platform. The building is in simple form, like an ark suspended on a grassy slope.

The building facade is designed digitally. GRC curtain wall uses four standard-size units, forming a rich facade effect. The curtain wall unit is made of a large GRC prefabricated panel, the size of one panel is 4.6 mx1.5 m. GRC plate and windows, thermal insulation, and waterproofing for integrated installation, can quickly complete the external walls. The special vertical texture of the precast plate has different light and shadow effects at different times and in different directions. These give the building a wealth of detail We used LiTraCon to make the name of the library, at the top of the building in the northwest corner. The LiTraCon name is integrated with the building during the day and has a special lighting effect at night.

Book mountain - The inspiration for interior design comes from the ancient poem“There is a road in the book mountain. The interior spaces are surrounded by an atrium and two courtyards. The atrium of the staircase space, bookshelves, and walls, steps into one, to create a multi-functional reading space.

Several staircases were designed between floors to organize a path from the first floor to the top floor. Readers can use these interesting paths to reach the various levels of the reading space. The atrium skylight uses frosted glass and shade louvers to convert direct sunlight into soft light, creating a comfortable and pleasant reading environment. Structural dampers are exposed as decorative elements on the interior walls.