© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
North Campus Library, Northwest A&F University / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsNorth Campus Library, Northwest A&F University / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam, FacadeNorth Campus Library, Northwest A&F University / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeNorth Campus Library, Northwest A&F University / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio - Exterior PhotographyNorth Campus Library, Northwest A&F University / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Library, University
Xianyang, China
  • Project Manager: Zhi Tao, Jian Chen, Qinen Guo
  • Design Team: Jian Chen, Yue Li, Qinen Guo, Zijian Chen, Jia Guo, Jiansheng Chen, Ye Xia, Chengchao Gong, Chengjie Huang, Yang Ai, Ruoling Cao, Yujie Ju
  • Engineering: Fan Wang, Xishan Niu, Xiangyang Sun
  • Interior Design: Jian Chen, Xiaoqing Huang, Yue Li, Qinen Guo
  • Landscape Design: Jian Chen, Yue Li, Zhuchao Li
  • Client: Northwest A&F University
  • City: Xianyang
  • Country: China
North Campus Library, Northwest A&F University
© Guo Ming

Text description provided by the architects. As a new big building in the old campus, the design fully considered the relationship with the axis of the campus and the surrounding landscape. Building in a peaceful, simple, open form, to the campus. We try to build a campus culture center that integrates study and research, knowledge innovation, and leisure experience.

North Campus Library, Northwest A&F University
© Guo Ming
Site Plan
Site Plan
North Campus Library, Northwest A&F University
© Guo Ming

The Ark in the Forest - We designed a slope on the west side of the first floor, echoing the park on the west side of the slope. Create a piece for students to rest, read, activities on the landscape platform. The building is in simple form, like an ark suspended on a grassy slope.

North Campus Library, Northwest A&F University
© Guo Ming
North Campus Library, Northwest A&F University
© Guo Ming
Elevation
Elevation

The building facade is designed digitally. GRC curtain wall uses four standard-size units, forming a rich facade effect. The curtain wall unit is made of a large GRC prefabricated panel, the size of one panel is 4.6 mx1.5 m. GRC plate and windows, thermal insulation, and waterproofing for integrated installation, can quickly complete the external walls. The special vertical texture of the precast plate has different light and shadow effects at different times and in different directions. These give the building a wealth of detail We used LiTraCon to make the name of the library, at the top of the building in the northwest corner. The LiTraCon name is integrated with the building during the day and has a special lighting effect at night.

North Campus Library, Northwest A&F University
© Baohong Sun, Gang Wang
GF Plan
GF Plan
North Campus Library, Northwest A&F University
© Guo Ming

Book mountain - The inspiration for interior design comes from the ancient poem“There is a road in the book mountain. The interior spaces are surrounded by an atrium and two courtyards. The atrium of the staircase space, bookshelves, and walls, steps into one, to create a multi-functional reading space.

North Campus Library, Northwest A&F University
© Guo Ming

Several staircases were designed between floors to organize a path from the first floor to the top floor. Readers can use these interesting paths to reach the various levels of the reading space. The atrium skylight uses frosted glass and shade louvers to convert direct sunlight into soft light, creating a comfortable and pleasant reading environment. Structural dampers are exposed as decorative elements on the interior walls.

North Campus Library, Northwest A&F University
© Guo Ming

Project location

Address:North Campus of Northwest A&F University in Yangling, Shaanxi, China

Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT - TaoZhi Studio
