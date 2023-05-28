Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. United States
  5. Coriander Kitchen and Farm “Big Roof” / 1+1 Architects

Coriander Kitchen and Farm “Big Roof” / 1+1 Architects

Save
Coriander Kitchen and Farm “Big Roof” / 1+1 Architects

Coriander Kitchen and Farm “Big Roof” / 1+1 Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsCoriander Kitchen and Farm “Big Roof” / 1+1 Architects - Exterior Photography, Chair, BeamCoriander Kitchen and Farm “Big Roof” / 1+1 Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamCoriander Kitchen and Farm “Big Roof” / 1+1 Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, BeamCoriander Kitchen and Farm “Big Roof” / 1+1 Architects - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurants & Bars, Other Structures
Detroit, United States
  • Client: Coriander Kitchen & Farm
  • City: Detroit
  • Country: United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Coriander Kitchen and Farm “Big Roof” / 1+1 Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Laura Marie Peterson, De Peter Yi

Text description provided by the architects. Big Roof is an oversized garden pergola designed by 1+1+ Architects and HD Structural that hosts dining and events for Coriander Kitchen & Farm, a farm-to-table restaurant located along a canal in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan.

Save this picture!
Coriander Kitchen and Farm “Big Roof” / 1+1 Architects - Exterior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Laura Marie Peterson, De Peter Yi
Save this picture!
Coriander Kitchen and Farm “Big Roof” / 1+1 Architects - Image 17 of 21
Axonometric

Extending Coriander Kitchen & Farm’s dining space into the outdoors, the structure inspires an open relationship with environmental conditions at its waterside site. A supersized garden pergola nicknamed after its most prominent feature, Big Roof collects rainwater for a rain garden onsite.

Save this picture!
Coriander Kitchen and Farm “Big Roof” / 1+1 Architects - Exterior Photography
© Laura Marie Peterson, De Peter Yi
Save this picture!
Coriander Kitchen and Farm “Big Roof” / 1+1 Architects - Image 18 of 21
Plan

The corrugated, planar-roof form echoes those of the marina, and sits as lightly as possible on six steel columns, maximizing the flexibility of happenings below. Nine Custom-designed triangular trusses, built of nominal lumber and standard Simpson Strong-tie connections, become the framework for a clear, polycarbonate roof that opens up views to the constantly changing skies above.

Save this picture!
Coriander Kitchen and Farm “Big Roof” / 1+1 Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Laura Marie Peterson, De Peter Yi

Through grounding the project in its environment, Big Roof creates a multi-seasonal, sensorial experience for all to enjoy: during the winter, the structure glows like lantern, illuminating the surrounding landscape. In the spring, the plastic facade is removed and dining activities spill out onto the canal side, and the birds and bees are welcomed under Big Roof.

Save this picture!
Coriander Kitchen and Farm “Big Roof” / 1+1 Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Laura Marie Peterson, De Peter Yi
Save this picture!
Coriander Kitchen and Farm “Big Roof” / 1+1 Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Laura Marie Peterson, De Peter Yi

Blurring the boundary between the indoors and outdoors and vice versa, the project reaches out to embrace its unique surroundings with a continuous gravel ground that extends beyond building envelope. Pilotis and a removable façade create an open floor plan that explores architecture’s relationship with site as a literal extension of architecture.

Save this picture!
Coriander Kitchen and Farm “Big Roof” / 1+1 Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Laura Marie Peterson, De Peter Yi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Detroit, MI, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
1+1 + Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsOtherOther StructuresUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsOtherOther StructuresUnited States
Cite: "Coriander Kitchen and Farm “Big Roof” / 1+1 Architects" 28 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001459/coriander-kitchen-and-farm-big-roof-1-plus-1-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags