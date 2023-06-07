Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Wantijhof Dordrecht Building Complex / Studio AAAN

Wantijhof Dordrecht Building Complex / Studio AAAN

Save
Wantijhof Dordrecht Building Complex / Studio AAAN

Wantijhof Dordrecht Building Complex / Studio AAAN - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsWantijhof Dordrecht Building Complex / Studio AAAN - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeWantijhof Dordrecht Building Complex / Studio AAAN - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsWantijhof Dordrecht Building Complex / Studio AAAN - Exterior Photography, FacadeWantijhof Dordrecht Building Complex / Studio AAAN - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Housing, Residential
Dordrecht, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Studio AAAN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sebastian van Damme
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Duravit, Alucobond, Klinkerwerke Muhr, Tieleman Keuken, Villeroy & Boch
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wantijhof Dordrecht Building Complex / Studio AAAN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sebastian van Damme

Connection to the city. The waterfront of the Wantij in Dordrecht has been an industrial site for centuries. The shipyards and warehouses have now disappeared, but the water tower, mill, and power plant have been given new functions within the urban development, adjacent to the historic city center of Dordrecht.

Save this picture!
Wantijhof Dordrecht Building Complex / Studio AAAN - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Sebastian van Damme
Save this picture!
Wantijhof Dordrecht Building Complex / Studio AAAN - Image 17 of 19
Site Plan

The Wantijhof is located in between the industrial artifacts. With its large metal bay windows, it connects to the large-scale buildings along the waterfront, while the brick facades in the street connect to the scale of the city center.

Save this picture!
Wantijhof Dordrecht Building Complex / Studio AAAN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sebastian van Damme
Save this picture!
Wantijhof Dordrecht Building Complex / Studio AAAN - Image 18 of 19
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Wantijhof Dordrecht Building Complex / Studio AAAN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sebastian van Damme

Collective living. Wantijhof forms a closed building block, together with an existing housing block. The new collective inner court is surrounded by 36 housing units of different scales and typologies. All apartments have private balconies or a garden on the deck within an open steel grid structure. Because the daily routes in the plan traverse the garden, the galleries, and the deck and pass the private outdoor spaces, the heart of the building is a place of social interaction.

Save this picture!
Wantijhof Dordrecht Building Complex / Studio AAAN - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Sebastian van Damme
Save this picture!
Wantijhof Dordrecht Building Complex / Studio AAAN - Image 19 of 19
Axonometric Section
Save this picture!
Wantijhof Dordrecht Building Complex / Studio AAAN - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Sebastian van Damme

Due to the composition of the volumes and a large external staircase, the court can be reached and experienced from the public domain, and as such the boundaries between private, collective, and public differ during the day or the year. The picking garden in the heart of the plan can be opened to the public in spring and the shared deck is an ideal place for a neighborhood barbecue, sheltered from the wind with a view over the water and the inner garden. This gives meaning to the Wantijhof for the entire district.

Save this picture!
Wantijhof Dordrecht Building Complex / Studio AAAN - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail, Balcony
© Sebastian van Damme
Save this picture!
Wantijhof Dordrecht Building Complex / Studio AAAN - Interior Photography, Windows
© Sebastian van Damme

Contrast. The parking garage and storage areas are integrated into the plan, not visible from the street, making the building on the street lively and transparent. That is why the duplex apartments are built around the parking garage, with a room on street level and a deck garden on the first floor facing the inner court. The ground floor is designed as a flexible structure with extra height. This will eventually make it possible to create an office or shop around the inner garden with daylight on two sides. The facades are designed following the color range of the historic city center, with red/brown brick and golden steel structure. They form the contrast between the stony, heavy exterior and the light, open structure of the collective courtyard.

Save this picture!
Wantijhof Dordrecht Building Complex / Studio AAAN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sebastian van Damme

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Dordrecht, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio AAAN
Office

Materials

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingBuildingsResidentialThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingBuildingsResidentialThe Netherlands
Cite: "Wantijhof Dordrecht Building Complex / Studio AAAN" 07 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001454/wantijhof-dordrecht-building-complex-studio-aaan> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags