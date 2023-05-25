Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Rosa Parks Apartments / Hamonic+Masson & Associés

Rosa Parks Apartments / Hamonic+Masson & Associés

Rosa Parks Apartments / Hamonic+Masson & Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Interior Photography, Door

Apartments
Dijon, France
Rosa Parks Apartments / Hamonic+Masson & Associés - Exterior Photography
© Takuji Shimmura

Text description provided by the architects. The project’s design demonstrates a willingness to engage in a dialogue with its surrounding environment. It introduces a new way of communal living by offering maximal exterior private and collective space.

Rosa Parks Apartments / Hamonic+Masson & Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Takuji Shimmura
Rosa Parks Apartments / Hamonic+Masson & Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Takuji Shimmura
Rosa Parks Apartments / Hamonic+Masson & Associés - Image 20 of 30
Site Plan

The ground floor’s transparency links Avenue Jean Jaurès and the eco-district that develops towards the east. This creates views in several directions, all the way to the communal courtyard that opens onto the future community building, which will be constructed at the same level as the “Halle de l’Etarmat.”

Rosa Parks Apartments / Hamonic+Masson & Associés - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Column
© Takuji Shimmura
Rosa Parks Apartments / Hamonic+Masson & Associés - Image 21 of 30
First Floor Plan

The detail on the volume’s tiers creates a varied silhouette and also multiplies the different possible uses of the rooftop space.

Rosa Parks Apartments / Hamonic+Masson & Associés - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Takuji Shimmura

A large shared terrace on the fourth floor provides residents with an outside, collective space, while the building’s tiers create large private balconies for all the apartments.

Rosa Parks Apartments / Hamonic+Masson & Associés - Image 30 of 30
Axonometric
Rosa Parks Apartments / Hamonic+Masson & Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Takuji Shimmura

Project location

Dijon, France

Hamonic+Masson & Associés
