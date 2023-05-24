Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Casa da Luz / Delton Leandro Arquitetura

Casa da Luz / Delton Leandro Arquitetura

Save
Casa da Luz / Delton Leandro Arquitetura

Casa da Luz / Delton Leandro Arquitetura - Interior Photography, BeamCasa da Luz / Delton Leandro Arquitetura - Interior Photography, BeamCasa da Luz / Delton Leandro Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsCasa da Luz / Delton Leandro Arquitetura - Interior Photography, ChairCasa da Luz / Delton Leandro Arquitetura - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Caraíva, Brazil
  • Architects: Delton Leandro Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  678
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:OKA Fotografia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Gree, LC Souza Pedras Decorativas, LR Eucalíptos Tratados, Leroy Merlín, STECK
  • Project Design And Development: Delton Leandro Cardoso Pereira
  • Work Follow Up: Delton Leandro Cardoso Pereira
  • Modeling Rendering And Design Detailing: Wladimir Rodrigues
  • Landscape Design: Rafael Colombi / Studio da Paisagem
  • Interior Design: Fernanda Berendt / Estudio Berendt
  • Complementary Projects: José Alvaro Gemin Filho
  • Builder / Responsible For The Execution Labor: Liptos Brasil
  • Joinery And Frames: João Keller
  • Air Conditioning And Solar Heating System Water: RM Soluções / Riclei
  • Construction Management: Raphael Veigas e Delton Leandro
  • Garden Execution: Flora da Mata / Roberto
  • Photovoltaic Plates: Ronaldo Souza Martins / Solarteck
  • Wood Works: Ouroflex Madeiras / Gabriel
  • City: Caraíva
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa da Luz / Delton Leandro Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© OKA Fotografia

Text description provided by the architects. Where nature and elegance meet in perfect harmony. Comfort and tranquility amidst the natural landscape of Bahia.

Save this picture!
Casa da Luz / Delton Leandro Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam
© OKA Fotografia

Casa da Luz is located atop a cliff in Espelho Beach, in southern Bahia. The construction is a beautiful example of architectural symbiosis, where local culture and modern features coexist, bringing unique sensations.

Save this picture!
Casa da Luz / Delton Leandro Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam
© OKA Fotografia

In order to maintain the original vegetation and preserve the typical species of the region, the house was built in blocks interconnected by a central atrium, which also serves as an entrance hall. The project smooths out the slope of the terrain using terraces, contained by discreet stone walls, which despite bringing orthogonal features, follow the terrain's contour lines.

Save this picture!
Casa da Luz / Delton Leandro Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Sofa, Chair, Table, Beam
© OKA Fotografia

At the entrance of the property, next to the garage, is the service block covered by a wooden pergola and surrounded by a garden of large leaves. This structure accommodates a large laundry room, linen room, storage room, and a suite for staff with a view of a lawn and beautiful coconut and mango trees.

Save this picture!
Casa da Luz / Delton Leandro Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Deck, Patio
© OKA Fotografia

The main circulation axis is composed of a wooden walkway that goes from the social entrance portal of the house, passing through the central atrium, to a simple chapel at the back of the property.

Save this picture!
Casa da Luz / Delton Leandro Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam
© OKA Fotografia

The atrium is the heart of the house and was inspired by an oriental garden, with a sand patio, a beautiful flamboyant tree in the center, surrounded by decks covered with pergolas and with panels pivoting in biriba that resemble screens - a Bahian version of Japanese gardens.

Save this picture!
Casa da Luz / Delton Leandro Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Deck
© OKA Fotografia

The social block was positioned in the center of the property and has longitudinal glass enclosures with large sliding doors, providing total integration with the atrium, the external veranda, the gourmet area, the pool, and the jacuzzi. The feeling one gets in this space is permeability, freedom, and harmony.

Save this picture!
Casa da Luz / Delton Leandro Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck, Windows
© OKA Fotografia
Save this picture!
Casa da Luz / Delton Leandro Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair
© OKA Fotografia

Light. At every hour of the day, at every passing cloud, light enters through the windows and cracks, creating an ephemeral and natural effect, a visual spectacle that can be appreciated from different points of the house. Walking through the corridors leading to the suites, which are closed by biriba, one can perceive the play of light and shadow that prints on the floor and walls.

Save this picture!
Casa da Luz / Delton Leandro Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© OKA Fotografia
Save this picture!
Casa da Luz / Delton Leandro Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
© OKA Fotografia

The rooms are oriented towards the sunrise and have a view of a grove of native trees. It is a small spectacle to watch the light permeating the forest and flooding the interior of the rooms, creating a serene atmosphere during the morning. The suite bathrooms are spacious and modern, their stone walls and private gardens bring a cozy and natural feeling.

Save this picture!
Casa da Luz / Delton Leandro Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© OKA Fotografia

Religious syncretism is present throughout the house, from the oratories carved into the walls next to the entrance of each suite to the small chapel built further back on the property, which was conceived as a space for introspection and contemplation.

Save this picture!
Casa da Luz / Delton Leandro Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© OKA Fotografia

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Delton Leandro Arquitetura
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Casa da Luz / Delton Leandro Arquitetura" [Casa da Luz / Delton Leandro Arquitetura] 24 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001422/casa-da-luz-delton-leandro-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags