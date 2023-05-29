Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. Opening Up / Unveiling Albert Park House: The Allure of Steel

Episode five of Opening Up features Albert Park House and showcases Steel Window Design's fusion of modern elegance and timeless design. This architectural gem captures contemporary living while honoring heritage with meticulous attention to detail.

The innovative use of materials highlights the unparalleled quality of Australian craftsmanship. With a focus on sourcing local materials, Steel Window Design ensures the highest level of control over the manufacturing process, while their dedication to using only the highest-quality hardware sets them apart in the market.

Discover Albert Park House in FritsJurgens’ fifth episode of Opening Up.

Opening Up / Unveiling Albert Park House: The Allure of Steel - Image 8 of 10
Albert Park House / Nicholas Murray Architects. Image Courtesy of FritsJurgens
Opening Up / Unveiling Albert Park House: The Allure of Steel - Image 5 of 10
Albert Park House / Nicholas Murray Architects. Image Courtesy of FritsJurgens

