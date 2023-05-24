Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Karper K Workplace / Studioninedots

Karper K Workplace / Studioninedots

Karper K Workplace / Studioninedots - Interior Photography, ChairKarper K Workplace / Studioninedots - Interior Photography, Table, ChairKarper K Workplace / Studioninedots - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairKarper K Workplace / Studioninedots - Interior PhotographyKarper K Workplace / Studioninedots - More Images+ 9

Amsterdam, The Netherlands
    Photographs:Sebastian van Damme
    Manufacturers:  Stahlhöfer, Wahlen Jongkind
Save this picture!
Karper K Workplace / Studioninedots - Interior Photography, Chair
© Sebastian van Damme

Text description provided by the architects. Since early 2022, we were looking for a new location to replace our temporary workplace Creative Workspace 1-1-1 in Amsterdam North. At Karperweg in Amsterdam South, we found a warehouse building – anonymous and outdated, but with surprising, raw quality and at one of the city's final fringes. We transformed the building and moved with eight other creative offices from our previous workplace into the new space.

Save this picture!
Karper K Workplace / Studioninedots - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Sebastian van Damme

Now, Karper K. is more than just our collective home base: we proudly present a place for unexpected and unpredictable combinations, a free space in the city that offers any maker a safe environment to evolve ideas.

Save this picture!
Karper K Workplace / Studioninedots - Image 13 of 14
Floor plan

Above all, we wanted to maintain the rawness of the original site, creating a sparking atmosphere that vitalizes the creativity inside. During the day, all various companies work side by side in the airy space on the east side of the building. To maximize the existing collaborations and exchanges between the businesses, the workspace was designed to be transparent and consistent.

Save this picture!
Karper K Workplace / Studioninedots - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Sebastian van Damme
Save this picture!
Karper K Workplace / Studioninedots - Image 6 of 14
© Sebastian van Damme

We named the hall along our workspaces Free Space: an expansive room that is completely open in form, function, and time of use. The space's character enables it to spur a variety of cultural events and exhibitions, material tests, and night events. Currently on display throughout the entire area is an interactive lighting installation, developed in collaboration with Synthetic State. On the street side lies the maker space, which through its high windows functions as Karper K.'s physical showcase.

Save this picture!
Karper K Workplace / Studioninedots - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Sebastian van Damme

To emphasize the unity of Karper K. and its users and create a space that permits continuous functional transition, the walls, cabinets, and even relics were finished in one uniform, soft grey color. A central element is the full-length cabinet at the workspace's side, providing space for physical samples, models, and intimate meeting areas. Colorful furniture and seating elements reinforce the place's identity. Through the shed roofs, the entire floor area is flooded with indirect natural light during the day. With PV panels on the roof, two air heat pump systems, and underfloor heating and cooling, the building is sustainably redeveloped.

Save this picture!
Karper K Workplace / Studioninedots - Image 14 of 14
Section

Amsterdam is becoming increasingly scarce in safe places where ideas can unfold. Striving to form new communities with collective impact, with Karper K. we open a new place for exchange and experimentation to the city, which remains in constant flux.

Save this picture!
Karper K Workplace / Studioninedots - Interior Photography
© Sebastian van Damme

Project location

Address:Karperweg, 1075 LC Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Studioninedots
