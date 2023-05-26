Louzada House / Galeria 733

+ 29

Houses • Tramandaí, Brazil
Architects: Galeria 733

Area: 370 m²

Year: 2021

Photographs: Marcelo Donadussi, Christiano Cardoso

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Balbueno Tapetes , Casa Bordini , Cerâmica Itália , Magni & Rosa , Móveis Benhcker , Nicola Poa , Portobello , Singular Iluminação , Vértice Iluminação

Lead Architects: Blacio Junior, Guilherme de Almeida

Project Development: Larissa Ramella

Infrastructure: Vinícius Vargas

Legal Project: Brenda Clack

Drawings: Juliana Kerchner

Furniture: Renata Ramos

Renders: Patrike Godoy

Description: Guilherme de Almeida

Complemental Projects: Videl Engenharia - Lizandro Vitalli

Landscape Design: Recanto Tropical - Lieli Hendges

Works Of Art: Galeria Mamute

City: Tramandaí

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Louzada House was built on the south coast of Brazil, in the Maritime Condominium, in Tramandaí. The lot is surrounded by exuberant native vegetation on the north and west faces; in the south, an extensive lagoon can be seen on the horizon. Two fundamental requests guided the design decisions: that the house be really private, not exposed to the street, and that the views of the trees and the lagoon be maximized.

To this end, a formal strategy was adopted that articulates two wings arranged longitudinally on the ground, containing, respectively, the social area, on the west, and the intimate area, on the east. Between the wings, there is pedestrian access: an axis ended by an internal garden, the latter a kind of ambulatory that brings together the different social spaces. A veranda forms the northwest quadrant of the composition, diagonally extending the interior domains in relation to the trees; the garage accommodates itself as a subtraction of the social wing, in the southwest corner. A small mezzanine is located on the upper floor, over the intimate area. Finally, the terrace, over the social area, provides the enjoyment of an exceptional nature: the sky, the sun, the water, the green.

The predominance of apparent concrete and exposed brick is deliberate in order to characterize a non-urban residence, a mixture of the beach house and country house. In this context, using natural wood is also essential to define the typical character of this type of residence. On the other hand, such rusticity was tempered by the sophistication of certain interior finishes and the technological closing systems, installations, and air conditioning, guaranteeing comfort to residents as if they were in the city.

Conceived like a human body, this project synthesizes the search for harmony between proportion, modulation, and molding (modénature), principles, and ancestral qualities of architecture. The equivalence between the measures of its constituent elements - the proportion - is the cause of the plastic emotion that emanates from this house. The harmonic confrontation of the members with each other and of these with the whole - the modulation - is observed in the composition of the facades: the north and south ones, analogous, are somewhat intimate, and exhibit the forcefulness of the blind gables where it is hidden the roof; on the east one, physiognomic, the full predominate over the empty, these being like elements of the face; in contrast, the west one is exuberant, open to the forest, where the profusion takes sides. Finally, the appropriate plastic treatment of each element itself - the molding (modénature) -in which the architect is a sculptor, guided each step in the composition process.

Unequivocally contemporary, even so, Louzada House is based on the tradition of modern architecture, for its formal, material, and spatial references; a project in which an attempt was made to materialize the harmonious alliance between human life, nature, and architecture.