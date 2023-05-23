House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura

+ 17

Renovation • Barcelona, Spain
Architects: Twobo arquitectura

Area: 120 m²

Year: 2022

Photographs: José Hevia

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: CRIBA tècnics , rimvara SA

Lead Architects: María Pancorbo Serna, Alberto Twose Pérez de Rada, Pablo Twose Valls

Construction Supervisor: Claudia Canalda

Collaborators: Víctor Díaz-Asensio, Ourania Chamilaki

City: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The house we intervened in had only two tenants since its construction over 100 years ago.

Its last inhabitant was a renowned cabinetmaker who compulsively filled the house with large furniture that barely allows you to pass through them. Upon entering, one feels that everything has escaped the flow of time, everything in the house has piled up, time and space.

The house becomes extremely deep and dark in its center. The classic hallway of the expansion collects a 25m visual. All of it moves away due to the effect of perspective and lack of light.

We wanted to bring it closer without losing the density of time and space that shaped it. Losing the hallway and the vanishing point, and instead, superimposing planes and adding layers. To bring it closer instead of moving away, to open up to space and light.

As a memory of its last inhabitant and his profession, 3 large wooden furniture pieces overlap the space, adding uses. They barely touch anything. Neither the ceiling, nor the floor, nor the walls. Respecting at all times the essence of the expansion floors: hydraulic floors, molded ceilings, and original carpentry.

These three wooden pieces collect something oriental, a pause, an interstice, and thresholds for everyday life.