World
House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography, BeamHouse of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamHouse of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography, WindowsHouse of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, BeamHouse of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Renovation
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Twobo arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CRIBA tècnics, rimvara SA
  • Lead Architects: María Pancorbo Serna, Alberto Twose Pérez de Rada, Pablo Twose Valls
House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography
© José Hevia
House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Image 16 of 22
Emplazamiento
House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. The house we intervened in had only two tenants since its construction over 100 years ago.

House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© José Hevia
House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Image 17 of 22
Esquema
House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Glass, Sink, Beam
© José Hevia

Its last inhabitant was a renowned cabinetmaker who compulsively filled the house with large furniture that barely allows you to pass through them. Upon entering, one feels that everything has escaped the flow of time, everything in the house has piled up, time and space.

House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Beam
© José Hevia
House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Image 18 of 22
Planta
House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© José Hevia

The house becomes extremely deep and dark in its center. The classic hallway of the expansion collects a 25m visual. All of it moves away due to the effect of perspective and lack of light.

House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography
© José Hevia
House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Image 19 of 22
Detalle de cocina
House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© José Hevia

We wanted to bring it closer without losing the density of time and space that shaped it. Losing the hallway and the vanishing point, and instead, superimposing planes and adding layers. To bring it closer instead of moving away, to open up to space and light.

House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography, Closet
© José Hevia
House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Image 20 of 22
Detalle de baño
House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Brick
© José Hevia

As a memory of its last inhabitant and his profession, 3 large wooden furniture pieces overlap the space, adding uses. They barely touch anything. Neither the ceiling, nor the floor, nor the walls. Respecting at all times the essence of the expansion floors: hydraulic floors, molded ceilings, and original carpentry.

House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Table, Sink, Beam
© José Hevia
House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Image 21 of 22
Diagrama de suelos y techos
House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Image 22 of 22
Diagrama
House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Shelving, Windows
© José Hevia

These three wooden pieces collect something oriental, a pause, an interstice, and thresholds for everyday life.

House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Beam
© José Hevia

Project location

Address:Barcelona, Spain

Twobo arquitectura
Top #Tags