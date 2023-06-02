Five Glassy Homes that Withstand the Elements

Save this picture! Courtesy of Western Window Systems

Incorporating indoor-outdoor living into a home isn’t just limited to warm climates and beach front properties. Connecting homes to nature through copious amounts of glass creates serene environments while maintaining stable home temperatures. Below, see how five homes utilize sliding glass doors regardless of the weather, while maintaining energy performance.

Framing views of the valley and desert landscape was important to transform this Arizona home (above) by The Ranch Mine into both an indoor and outdoor living space. The blazing heat is held at bay by the massive, energy efficient multi-slide door, while the barrier between the kitchen and backyard is erased when the multi-slide door is opened.

The barrier between indoors and outdoors in this lakeside home designed by James Evans is nearly erased through the use of floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors. The doors can be left open to invite warm breezes into the home during the summer, or can be kept closed to keep out heatwaves and cold fronts.

This Colorado home maintains its connection to the outdoors while keeping heating costs down. Thermally broken frames ensure that heat is kept from escaping, while guarding against the cold without sacrificing views of the snow-covered forest.

Tropical environments are ideal for incorporating a sliding glass wall. Hawaii’s tropical landscape is made the focal point of this home while plants in the home help the indoor living space feel connected to the landscape.

Oregon’s rainy environment didn’t stop architect Nahoko Ueda from opening the corner of this bedroom to the grassy landscape. The 90-degree multi-slide door opens to frame views of the cloudy sky and flourishing greenery. When closed, the view remains uninterrupted while it rains.

For more information on these projects and the products used in them, visit Western Window Systems.