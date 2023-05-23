Roberts Projects / Johnston Marklee

-
Architects: Johnston Marklee
- Area: 10000 ft²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Eric Staudenmaier
-
- Partners In Charge: Sharon Johnston, Mark Lee
- Project Director: Nicholas Hofstede
- Project Lead: Ted Zhang
- Design Team: Lindsay Erickson, Emma Brown
- Low Voltage, Av/Itc Security: Sonic Fidelity
- As Builts: Dan Fried
- Expeditor: Pacific Crest
- Structural Engineering: Nous Engineering
- Mep Engineering: Lewis Ross Associates
- City: Los Angeles
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Roberts Projects is housed within a 1940s former automobile showroom with an arched roof in the Mid-Wilshire district. A collection of galleries supports the diverse content and scale of artists’ work, including the site-specific installations defining the gallery.
The spaces range in scale from a large volumetric day-lit hall to intimate project rooms and a permanent niche conceived by Betye Saar.
The elemental façade and building mass integrate the new gallery into the cultural landscape of the arts and architecture across the city connected through urban boulevards.