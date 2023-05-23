Roberts Projects / Johnston Marklee

+ 11

Partners In Charge: Sharon Johnston, Mark Lee

Project Director: Nicholas Hofstede

Project Lead: Ted Zhang

Design Team: Lindsay Erickson, Emma Brown

Low Voltage, Av/Itc Security: Sonic Fidelity

As Builts: Dan Fried

Expeditor: Pacific Crest

Structural Engineering: Nous Engineering

Mep Engineering: Lewis Ross Associates

City: Los Angeles

Country: United States

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Roberts Projects is housed within a 1940s former automobile showroom with an arched roof in the Mid-Wilshire district. A collection of galleries supports the diverse content and scale of artists’ work, including the site-specific installations defining the gallery.

The spaces range in scale from a large volumetric day-lit hall to intimate project rooms and a permanent niche conceived by Betye Saar.

The elemental façade and building mass integrate the new gallery into the cultural landscape of the arts and architecture across the city connected through urban boulevards.