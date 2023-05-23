Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Roberts Projects / Johnston Marklee

Roberts Projects / Johnston Marklee

Roberts Projects / Johnston Marklee - Exterior Photography, FacadeRoberts Projects / Johnston Marklee - Interior Photography, WindowsRoberts Projects / Johnston Marklee - Interior Photography, ShelvingRoberts Projects / Johnston Marklee - Interior PhotographyRoberts Projects / Johnston Marklee - More Images

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gallery, Offices Interiors
Los Angeles, United States
  • Partners In Charge: Sharon Johnston, Mark Lee
  • Project Director: Nicholas Hofstede
  • Project Lead: Ted Zhang
  • Design Team: Lindsay Erickson, Emma Brown
  • Low Voltage, Av/Itc Security: Sonic Fidelity
  • As Builts: Dan Fried
  • Expeditor: Pacific Crest
  • Structural Engineering: Nous Engineering
  • Mep Engineering: Lewis Ross Associates
  • City: Los Angeles
  • Country: United States
Roberts Projects / Johnston Marklee - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Eric Staudenmaier

Text description provided by the architects. Roberts Projects is housed within a 1940s former automobile showroom with an arched roof in the Mid-Wilshire district. A collection of galleries supports the diverse content and scale of artists’ work, including the site-specific installations defining the gallery.

Roberts Projects / Johnston Marklee - Interior Photography, Windows
© Eric Staudenmaier
Roberts Projects / Johnston Marklee - Interior Photography
© Eric Staudenmaier
Roberts Projects / Johnston Marklee - Image 16 of 16
Section
Roberts Projects / Johnston Marklee - Windows, Beam
© Eric Staudenmaier

The spaces range in scale from a large volumetric day-lit hall to intimate project rooms and a permanent niche conceived by Betye Saar.

Roberts Projects / Johnston Marklee - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Eric Staudenmaier

The elemental façade and building mass integrate the new gallery into the cultural landscape of the arts and architecture across the city connected through urban boulevards.

Roberts Projects / Johnston Marklee - Exterior Photography
© Eric Staudenmaier
Roberts Projects / Johnston Marklee - Exterior Photography
© Eric Staudenmaier

Project location

Los Angeles, CA, United States

Johnston Marklee
