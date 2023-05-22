Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos

Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos

Save
Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos

Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyMédanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Stairs, FacadeMédanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Deck, Beam, HandrailMédanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyMédanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Villa Gesell, Argentina
  • Design Team: María Victoria Besonías, Guillermo de Almeida
  • Collaborators: Micaela Salibe, Candela Barrios, Hernán de Almeida
  • City: Villa Gesell
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Hernán de Almeida

Text description provided by the architects. At km 427 of Provincial Route No. 11, 10 km south of Villa Gesell and only 3 km from the Mar Azul forest, lies El Salvaje, a venture of maritime land, environmentally sustainable both for its low population density and the conditions established by its regulations in relation to environmental care. The regulations determine that all constructions respect the topography, vegetation, and fauna of the place: geography where the horizontality of the pampas plain is cut by the presence of sand dune cords, fixed by grasslands, which run perpendicular to the coast until they disappear into immense beaches.

Save this picture!
Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Hernán de Almeida
Save this picture!
Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Image 21 of 25
Axo

This territory is subjected to strong winds for much of the year and, having not suffered alterations in its ecosystem that would cushion them - such as pine plantations, so common throughout that coast - it withstands gusts that, at times, reach 100 km/h.

Save this picture!
Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Hernán de Almeida
Save this picture!
Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Image 22 of 25
Plan - Ground floor

This vast, homogeneous landscape, swept by strong winds, exposed to the sun, almost uninhabited, that invites to enjoy the silence and surprising sunsets, was chosen by the client to commission us with the project of a small summer house with a generous swimming pool. It was also the one that allowed us to develop an interesting experience by recognizing it as the main trigger of the proposal.

Save this picture!
Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Hernán de Almeida
Save this picture!
Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Image 23 of 25
Plan - Terrace
Save this picture!
Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Concrete, Column
© Hernán de Almeida

The first design decision was to locate the house in the highest area of the lot in order to enjoy the landscape admired by the owner. We established a route from the street through a pergola and a staircase that, ascending the dune, allows access to two platforms at different heights: one that connects with the pool area, and the other that establishes the development plan for the entire house and its expansion in a generous gallery.

Save this picture!
Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Chair, Windows, Deck, Beam
© Hernán de Almeida
Save this picture!
Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Image 24 of 25
Section
Save this picture!
Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Deck, Beam, Handrail
© Hernán de Almeida

Once situated on that level that dominates the landscape, it was necessary to protect oneself from the strong SE and N winds -sometimes of such intensity that they cause the sand to hit the glass, sandblasting it.

Save this picture!
Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, Facade, Deck
© Hernán de Almeida

We then proposed a volume that folds towards an interior courtyard, is protected from strong winds and the intense summer sun by screens made with adjustable wooden boards on three of its sides, and opens completely to the landscape on the exposed face to the best orientation.

Save this picture!
Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Deck
© Hernán de Almeida
Save this picture!
Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Image 25 of 25
Section
Save this picture!
Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Hernán de Almeida

That courtyard is purposefully the organizing space of the house. Intercalated between the sector that houses social activities and the more intimate of the two bedrooms with their private bathrooms, it can function as an expansion of these environments on windy days and as a connection with the upper terrace on calm days. On the other hand, the light that bathes it produces ever-changing shadows that, combined with the different reflections produced by the glass box that surrounds it, create a spatial situation of great interest.

Save this picture!
Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Table, Handrail, Beam
© Hernán de Almeida
Save this picture!
Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Chair, Beam
© Hernán de Almeida

At the same time, on hot summer days, the introduction of this courtyard, the position of the openings, and the creation of a deep gallery along the entire social sector of the house make it possible for a current of air to circulate through all the rooms, refreshing them, and for all the activities of the house to relate to each other and to the outside.

Save this picture!
Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, Chair
© Hernán de Almeida

From the gallery and also from the upper terrace, one can enjoy views towards the swimming pool immersed among the gentle dunes and the always-changing spectacle of sunsets.

Save this picture!
Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Hernán de Almeida
Save this picture!
Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hernán de Almeida

At night, the house retains its intimacy thanks to the wooden filters, and as a surprise result, the light that filters through them illuminates the immediate surroundings, producing varied effects of light and shadow.

Save this picture!
Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Hernán de Almeida
Save this picture!
Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Hernán de Almeida

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Besonias Almeida Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Médanos House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos" [Casa Médanos / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos] 22 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001352/medanos-house-besonias-almeida-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags