  5. Edén House / TATÚ Arquitectura

Edén House / TATÚ Arquitectura

Edén House / TATÚ Arquitectura

Edén House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyEdén House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Brick, WindowsEdén House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Windows, BeamEdén House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam, ColumnEdén House / TATÚ Arquitectura - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Detail
El Edén, Uruguay
  • Architects: TATŪ ARQUITECTURA
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Lead Architects: TATŪ ARQUITECTURA
Edén House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© MARCOS GUIPONI
Edén House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Image 22 of 30
Axo
Edén House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© MARCOS GUIPONI

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a territory of mountains, where the views of the deep rural horizon and the great topographic slope prevail. It was decided to locate the project on a rocky formation, which would be linked as one more mineral object of the landscape.

Edén House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© MARCOS GUIPONI
Edén House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Image 21 of 30
Site plan
Edén House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© MARCOS GUIPONI

The project decisions accompany three main axes: the resolution of a solid architecture, in the format of a mineral podium, directly linked to the territory and its topographic complexity, where architecture takes the unevenness and reconstructs a logic of artificial topography inside the house.

Edén House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Beam, Windows
© MARCOS GUIPONI
Edén House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Image 23 of 30
Ground floor plan
Edén House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Image 24 of 30
Roof plan
Edén House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows
© MARCOS GUIPONI

The location of a series of voids in the perimeter configures a system of shelter spaces, and semi-outdoor patios, to face the variations of the weather and offer the user the necessary escapes to inhabit the immediate exterior.

Edén House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows
© MARCOS GUIPONI
Edén House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Image 29 of 30
Facade
Edén House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Image 26 of 30
Section
Edén House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© MARCOS GUIPONI

Finally, the construction of an object that is part of the mineral system of the mountain range, with the use of exposed concrete as an artificial texture that dialogues with the existing rock formations.

Edén House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© MARCOS GUIPONI
Edén House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Image 25 of 30
Section
Edén House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Image 27 of 30
Facade
Edén House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© MARCOS GUIPONI

Project gallery

About this office
TATÚ Arquitectura
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

