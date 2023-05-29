Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Black Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos

Black Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBlack Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsBlack Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenBlack Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, BeamBlack Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos - More Images

Houses
Costa Rica
  • Architects: QBO3 Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4252 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andrés García Lachner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, GRAPHISOFT, Biotile, Construplaza, Grupo Santamaría , Highlights Costa Rica, MIRAGE, Mosagres, Porceramica, Prefalum , VANCOLOR S.A
  • Principal Director: Mario Vargas Mejías
  • Architect: Hannio Vargas Chavarría
  • Architect On Site: Ignacio Vargas Cordero
  • Master Of Works: Mauricio Barrantes Corrales
  • Structural: Oscar Mario Gonzalez Jimenez
  • Landscaping: Raices
  • Lighting Consutlant: Highlights Costa Rica
  • Furniture: OVAT
  • Program: Nivel 01 - Garaje para 2 vehículos , amplio espacio abierto área social con cocina, sala comedor integrados, terrazas, piscina, medio baño, zona bbq, 1 dormitorio principal con baño privado. Nivel 02 - 2 dormitorios secundarios con baño completo compartido, medio baño para terraza, zona de lavandería, zona social.
  • Country: Costa Rica
Black Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Andrés García Lachner
Black Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos - Image 14 of 22
Plan - Site
Black Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Andrés García Lachner

Text description provided by the architects. Black Pearl House is a wonderful example of how modern architecture can harmoniously blend with the tropical environment. The design team focused on highlighting the purity of form through the use of rationalist features such as right angles and precise decompositions, creating visuals that integrate with the natural environment's highlights. The goal was to reinterpret the tropical lifestyle of the area, using streamlined and contemporary lines that blend the interior spaces with the landscape.

Black Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Andrés García Lachner

Located in the town of Cerro de San Juan in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, the house is surrounded by lush vegetation and offers breathtaking views of the sea. The architectural design captures the unique qualities of the area and maximizes the sea views from each of its spaces. Upon entering the house, one can feel the connection with its natural surroundings.

Black Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Andrés García Lachner
Black Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos - Image 15 of 22
Plan - 1st floor
Black Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Andrés García Lachner

Local materials were employed in this project to achieve harmonious integration between architecture and the surrounding nature, without altering the natural aesthetics of the environment—the selection of these materials allowed for the seamless integration of nature and architecture in the environment without distortions. The access to the house through a natural stone path underlines the permeability of nature and its fusion with the building, achieving a harmonious and complementary relationship between architecture and nature.

Black Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Andrés García Lachner
Black Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos - Image 16 of 22
Plan - 2nd floor
Black Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Andrés García Lachner

Black Pearl is designed to foster the well-being and connection of its inhabitants with the natural environment. The architectural design is based on a solid foundation and an innovative vision to efficiently integrate nature and architecture. The terrace, with a double height, is a space where residents can enjoy an unparalleled view of the sea and the surrounding natural environment. The combination of solid walls and wide horizontal and vertical openings characterize the design of this house. The careful application of innovative micro-cement techniques, along with the elegant and subtle use of metal and glass, results in a harmonious fusion of materials and textures that bring a modern and tropical feel to the structure.

Black Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos - Image 17 of 22
Longitudinal section
Black Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Andrés García Lachner
Black Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos - Image 19 of 22
Facade - Frontal

The terrace is designed to be a place where residents can relax and enjoy the connection with nature, promoting their physical and mental well-being. Its structure is intended to seamlessly integrate with the natural environment, creating a sense of spaciousness and freshness. The architectural details of the terrace add to the pleasant experience of relaxation and connection with nature.

Black Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos - Image 21 of 22
Facade - Left
Black Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Beam
© Andrés García Lachner
Black Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos - Image 18 of 22
Cross section

This project is a contemporary tropical oasis that exceptionally combines modern architecture and nature. From its location to its architectural design and material selection, everything was focused on achieving sustainable integration with the natural environment and promoting the well-being of its inhabitants. It is an outstanding example of how architecture can harmoniously and respectfully blend with nature.

Black Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Andrés García Lachner

Project gallery

About this office
QBO3 Arquitectos
Office

Materials

#Tags

Cite: "Black Pearl House / QBO3 Arquitectos" [Casa Perla Negra / QBO3 Arquitectos] 29 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001309/black-pearl-house-qbo3-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

