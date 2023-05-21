Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
TechnoCampus Berlin / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeTechnoCampus Berlin / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeTechnoCampus Berlin / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeTechnoCampus Berlin / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Glass, Windows, Column

Berlin, Germany
Save this picture!
TechnoCampus Berlin / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stefan Mueller

Text description provided by the architects. The approx. 51,300 sqm site at Siemensdamm 59-62 forms the eastern boundary of Siemensstadt. The Wernerwerk XV, which is under monumental protection, is located on the property. Built according to designs by Hans C. Hertlein in 1924/25, the former factory for transmission systems was redesigned in several construction phases and extended by further building sections by 1942. Consisting of four-five- to ten-story cubically arranged building sections, the complex was renovated in 2009 and has since been used by numerous companies from a wide range of industries.

Save this picture!
TechnoCampus Berlin / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Stefan Mueller
Save this picture!
TechnoCampus Berlin / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Image 19 of 27
Site plan

The TechnoCampus Berlin was created as a balanced ensemble of historic buildings and new constructions that pay tribute to the tradition of the location in their tranquillity, self-evidence, in their quality of craftsmanship, and generous sequences of rooms. The existing complex was juxtaposed with a similarly closed, urban figure: an angular building with seven stories (BT1) and another including a three-story extension (BT2). This created two courtyards with generous green spaces that further emphasize the campus character of the project.

Save this picture!
TechnoCampus Berlin / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stefan Mueller
Save this picture!
TechnoCampus Berlin / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stefan Mueller

Masonry, architectural concrete, and metal create atmospheric, technical-looking details that also support the creation of flexible, contemporary, and spacious working environments in terms of both design and function. As a reference to the structure and materiality of the façades of the historic existing buildings, the new office buildings are executed in a matt, pastel-colored clinker brickwork with an iridescent color pattern and are characterized by a clear window and extension grid. In addition, story-by-story cornices as well as flanges and pilaster strips define the façade and highlight both the window openings and the entrances within the two-story façade on the ground floor. A contact connected to the room controller is mounted in the windows and allows the ventilation/air conditioning to be regulated and switched off when the window is open. In addition, there is external sun protection on the east, south, and west sides.

Save this picture!
TechnoCampus Berlin / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stefan Mueller
Save this picture!
TechnoCampus Berlin / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Image 20 of 27
Ground floor plan

In addition to office units, the ground floor of both building sections also houses catering facilities with outdoor terraces as well as rooms for sports activities. The upper levels are intended for office and administrative use and are divided into independent units to meet flexible requirements. The green roof terraces were made accessible through openable skylights as exits from the stairwells. Underneath the campus courtyard formed by the angular structure (BT1) is an underground car park with 177 parking spaces, 12 of which are barrier-free and 30 with electric charging stations. In the southeastern corner of the site is a two-story parking deck with a further 186 parking spaces.

Save this picture!
TechnoCampus Berlin / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Interior Photography
© Stefan Mueller

The public outdoor facilities and the rental areas were designed to be barrier-free. The project received a DGNB Platinum certification.

Save this picture!
TechnoCampus Berlin / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stefan Mueller

Project location

Address:Siemensdamm 58/65 D, 13627 Berlin, Germany

Tchoban Voss Architekten
