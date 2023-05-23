Under the Eaves Coffee Shop / Displacement Architects

+ 33

Design Team: Scott, Andy, Zhijie Shu

Engineering: Wei Shi

Landscape: Displacement Architects

Consultant: Shanghai Longqi Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd

Construction Management: Fei Sun, Liang Sun, Zhixin Bian, Liangzhou Wang

Client: Song Chen

City: Shanghai

Country: China

A Corner - A corner provided for this city, In Shanghai, where every inch of land is precious, A large portion of space is underutilized while another part is inflated to exorbitant prices.

Behind - Two floors of the main office building of the Shanghai Youth Cadre Management Institute are used as a learning space for young members of the youth groups. It offers regular exhibitions, presentations, and learning opportunities for young people. During periods without large-scale visits or learning sessions, it is open to the public, providing a space for study and residency.

Exterior - In my memories of rural life, after a busy day, I would see the elders. Under the eaves, Male elders habitually smoke yellow tobacco, with few words, quietly enjoying this moment of rest, While female elders plucked vegetable leaves and chatted about daily life, As if concluding the busyness of the day. On one side of Guangzhong Road, near the street, The architectural canopy is shaped like an "eave," Under the eaves, a semi-outdoor buffer space is created, Observing the bustling traffic on the road, Hoping to provide a momentary resting space for the wanderers in this city.

Interior - The interior space is envisioned with future usage scenarios in mind during the renovation. The first floor focuses on scenes open to the public, with emphasis on landscaping, coffee, books, and exhibitions. The second floor is planned with a focus on lectures and displays. There is more vertical connectivity between the first and second floors. The previously renovated steel structure staircase has been removed and replaced with a sturdy double-concrete staircase. The open space allows for the growth of large green plants.

Materials - The semi-outdoor canopy adopts a steel and wood structure, Steel components are primarily used for structural connections, While wood structures convey emotional feelings. The ground under the eaves is covered with pebbles, avoiding excessive solidification. Tending towards a more primitive state.

The appearance of the entire building features typical mosaic decorative materials from the 1980s and 1990s. This application of mosaic bricks continues inside, And the aspect ratio of the mosaic strives to resemble the visual perception from two or three decades ago. The color of the mosaic is a departure from the norm, With green growth as the guiding principle, Extensive green plants are incorporated throughout the space.

"Continuation" - In the initial construction of the space, it was more of a scene envisioned by an individual or a team. What is anticipated is that people in different roles within society will create interesting stories in such a space, Continuously enriching this space and continuing the process of "design"!