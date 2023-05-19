Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. LAXUS House / APOLLO Architects & Associates

LAXUS House / APOLLO Architects & Associates

Save
LAXUS House / APOLLO Architects & Associates

LAXUS House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, Table, BeamLAXUS House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsLAXUS House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Countertop, BeamLAXUS House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Exterior Photography, FacadeLAXUS House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Shibuya City, Japan
  • Architects: Satoshi Kurosaki, APOLLO Architects & Associates
  • Structural Engineer: Motoi Nomura
  • Facility Engineer: Naoki Matsumoto
  • Lighting Designer: Ken Okamoto
  • City: Shibuya City
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
LAXUS House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Masao Nishikawa

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood not far from downtown, this striking house on a corner lot is comprised of two stacked cubes made of contrasting materials: exposed concrete on the bottom and composite lumber on top. The wood-frame second-floor volume juts out 2.7 m over the parking area adjacent to the entrance in a dynamic columnless design. To ensure privacy in the first-floor master bedroom and children’s bedroom, the building is enclosed by a high concrete wall imprinted with the Japanese cedar formwork used to make it, which blocks views of the interior from the street.

Save this picture!
LAXUS House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, Table, Beam
© Masao Nishikawa
Save this picture!
LAXUS House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Masao Nishikawa

The living-dining-kitchen area and bathroom are on the second floor. An adjacent outdoor living room with exterior furniture and potted plants unifies the interior and exterior and creates an attractive view from the bathroom. The kitchen is cozy with a low ceiling, while the dining and living room are open with a high ceiling. This height differential varies the mood in these linked multipurpose spaces, where the kitchen island and dining area can be used for work as well as meals.

Save this picture!
LAXUS House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Countertop, Beam
© Masao Nishikawa
Save this picture!
LAXUS House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Masao Nishikawa

A skylight on the north side of the living room fills the space with subtle, diffuse light that filters down the stairwell to the first-story entrance. Modern Italian furniture and light fixtures, walnut ceilings, and taupe finishes produce an elegant atmosphere, while natural light from the private courtyard gently swathes the interior of this spacious, hushed home.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
APOLLO Architects & Associates
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "LAXUS House / APOLLO Architects & Associates" 19 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001263/laxus-house-apollo-architects-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags