LAXUS House / APOLLO Architects & Associates

Architects: Satoshi Kurosaki, APOLLO Architects & Associates

Structural Engineer: Motoi Nomura

Facility Engineer: Naoki Matsumoto

Lighting Designer: Ken Okamoto

City: Shibuya City

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood not far from downtown, this striking house on a corner lot is comprised of two stacked cubes made of contrasting materials: exposed concrete on the bottom and composite lumber on top. The wood-frame second-floor volume juts out 2.7 m over the parking area adjacent to the entrance in a dynamic columnless design. To ensure privacy in the first-floor master bedroom and children’s bedroom, the building is enclosed by a high concrete wall imprinted with the Japanese cedar formwork used to make it, which blocks views of the interior from the street.

The living-dining-kitchen area and bathroom are on the second floor. An adjacent outdoor living room with exterior furniture and potted plants unifies the interior and exterior and creates an attractive view from the bathroom. The kitchen is cozy with a low ceiling, while the dining and living room are open with a high ceiling. This height differential varies the mood in these linked multipurpose spaces, where the kitchen island and dining area can be used for work as well as meals.

A skylight on the north side of the living room fills the space with subtle, diffuse light that filters down the stairwell to the first-story entrance. Modern Italian furniture and light fixtures, walnut ceilings, and taupe finishes produce an elegant atmosphere, while natural light from the private courtyard gently swathes the interior of this spacious, hushed home.