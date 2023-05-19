Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Perdomo House / TATÚ Arquitectura

Perdomo House / TATÚ Arquitectura

Perdomo House / TATÚ Arquitectura

Perdomo House / TATÚ Arquitectura

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
El Edén, Uruguay
Perdomo House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Guiponi
Perdomo House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Image 21 of 30
Esquemas
Perdomo House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Guiponi

Text description provided by the architects. The house is the main construction of a system of interconnected elements with the landscape that were planned to colonize a territory of five hectares in a rural area of the Maldonado department, Uruguay.

Perdomo House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Guiponi
Perdomo House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Image 22 of 30
Axonométrica
Perdomo House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Guiponi

The premise was to disperse these components in the landscape to build an itinerary of events that would invite users to explore and experience a large part of the dominated territory. In this sense, a space of shade (the house), a space of fire (the outdoor living area), and a space of water (the pool) were defined, which accompanied the idea of ​​connecting with the rural environment from the direct experience of the landscape. 

Perdomo House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marcos Guiponi
Perdomo House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Image 25 of 30
Planta baja
Perdomo House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade, Arcade
© Marcos Guiponi

On the other hand, three characteristics that are part of rural tradition were taken as project triggers: the central courtyard, the open gallery, and the vaults. The articulation of these elements in the general functioning of the house allows controlled interior-exterior transitions where the house itself functions as a threshold between the user and the landscape.

Perdomo House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Marcos Guiponi
Perdomo House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Image 26 of 30
Corte AA
Perdomo House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Image 27 of 30
Corte BB
Perdomo House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Beam
© Marcos Guiponi

The central courtyard takes on principal importance for providing shelter and privacy in a clear territory exposed to winds, sun, and rain from different directions. The gallery is the main space that links the user with the deep horizon of the sunset. The interior experience of the house is accentuated in the social area thanks to the increase in interior volume provided by the vault used in the main roof.

Perdomo House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Arch
© Marcos Guiponi
Perdomo House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Image 28 of 30
Fachada noreste
Perdomo House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Image 30 of 30
Fachada noroeste
Perdomo House / TATÚ Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Windows
© Marcos Guiponi

Project gallery

TATÚ Arquitectura
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Uruguay

Concrete Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Uruguay
Cite: "Perdomo House / TATÚ Arquitectura" [Casa Perdomo / TATÚ Arquitectura] 19 May 2023. ArchDaily.

