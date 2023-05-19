Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Djef Anten House / BOT architektuurcollectief

  Architects: BOT architektuurcollectief
  Area: 175
  Year: 2021
  Photographs
    Photographs: Jan Willem Meugens
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Beerse steen, Gebroeders Caelen, Metsawood, Reynaers
  Lead Architects: Joris De Belie
  structural Engineer: Dubimax
Djef Anten House / BOT architektuurcollectief - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Jan Willem Meugens

Text description provided by the architects. A 1950s row house in the city center of Hasselt is due for a new chapter. Potteries were demolished to make place for a new volume. A new extension with a better relationship to the deep backyard. The existing main volume was completely stripped and allowed to benefit from the new vista of the garden.

Djef Anten House / BOT architektuurcollectief - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade
© Jan Willem Meugens
Djef Anten House / BOT architektuurcollectief - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade
© Jan Willem Meugens

The new volume was built between a covered terrace and a patio. The existing enfilade of the various rooms is preserved and reinforced in the new volume. The patio is the new heart of the house and provides light, air, and greenery into the house. The new prefabricated plywood timber structure (Kerto) remains fully visible and serves as a curtain wall structure.

Section
Section

The bearing directions of the beams follow the smallest span so that the three structural compartments are arranged in a braced manner. The covered terrace is completely detached from the wooden volume, both thermally and structurally, and is constructed of brick and concrete. The bricks were recovered from the demolished potteries, and all credit to the client for the clean-up work of 9,000 bricks.

Djef Anten House / BOT architektuurcollectief - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam, Windows, Facade, Column
© Jan Willem Meugens

The canopy of the covered terrace is made of exposed concrete, with a recovered plank formwork. The canopy is designed so that the concrete serves as both structure, finish, sunscreen, and water barrier. Rainwater is collected in an above-ground cistern whose overflow is connected to a wadi in the garden. The house is prepared for the future and can easily be transformed into a care or kangaroo home.

Djef Anten House / BOT architektuurcollectief - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Jan Willem Meugens

Hasselt, Belgium

BOT architektuurcollectief
Wood, Concrete, Brick

Residential Architecture, Sustainability, Belgium

