Pump Stations: A Practical and Cost-Effective Solution for Wastewater Management

Ancient civilizations like the Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans understood long ago the importance of sanitation and wastewater management, building elaborate sewage systems by using underground drainage channels to carry wastewater away from their cities. These systems relied on gravity to transport wastewater to nearby bodies of water, since water cannot flow upward without being pumped. Today, many sewage systems continue using gravity in a similar way, with a suitable slope that facilitates the flow of wastewater downhill to treatment facilities or other infrastructure. This also occurs inside private lots, where a height difference is needed between the building's piping and the urban drainage or sewage system. But there are times when the available height difference is not sufficient, or when the system is lower than necessary, causing gravity to get in the way, and making the system impossible to function in turn.

In situations like the one described above, pump stations offer a practical and cost-effective alternative. Designed to lift and transport wastewater from lower to higher points, these pumps generally work as follows: wastewater is collected in a storage tank until it reaches a predetermined level, when sensors activate submersible pumps. These then begin pumping the wastewater, creating pressure to push it through the discharge lines and overcoming the height difference. Furthermore, these stations have control systems to manage pump operation, monitor tank levels, and trigger alarms for high water levels or pump failures, providing a controlled and reliable solution for wastewater management.

Founded in 1958, Saniflo SFA develops domestic and professional solutions for making water flow properly. Their Sanifos line consists of five different variants, each adapted to specific needs, covering how much water the system will have to pump and what height and length the plumbing will have to overcome.

For small constructions

The Sanifos 280GR, for example, is an underground lifting station designed for black water and features a 280 liter tank and a pump with a float switch. It can handle wastewater from various sources in a building, such as toilets, sinks, and washing machines, providing up to 11 meters of vertical lift or 110 meters of horizontal run, making it suitable for small buildings or granny flats.

For multi-story single-family buildings

The Sanifos 610GR is an automatic lifting station designed for residential or industrial waste, which can handle more demand due to its slightly larger high-density polyethylene tank. It can hold up to 610 liters, and offers easy installation below ground level. Another option is the Sanifos 1000GR Twin, which also features a slightly larger capacity and is suitable for residential or single-household commercial use, due to its dual pumps. Like the previous options, it also provides up to 11 meters of vertical lift or 110 meters of horizontal run.

For single dwelling residential or commercial use

The Sanifos 1000ZFs, on the other hand, is designed for residential or single-housing commercial sites that require a higher lift, offering up to 20 meters of vertical lift or 200 meters of horizontal run, using a 1000 liter tank with a single pump. This is what differentiates the Sanifos 1000ZFs Twin, which is similar to the previous one, but has two grinder pumps. Sanifos pump stations are equipped with IP68 rated pumps and come with an external high level alarm for added safety.

Ensuring an effective sanitation system is essential to public health and the well-being of communities, and pump stations are a key piece of that puzzle, allowing water to flow wherever it is needed.

