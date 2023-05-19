Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
E8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes

E8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes

E8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeE8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeE8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes - Exterior Photography, Brick, Stairs, FacadeE8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes - Interior PhotographyE8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Laed Architect: Meir Lobaton Corona
  • Design Development: Rafael Ortiz Cervantes
  • Construction: Agustín Hernandez
  • Landscape: Hugo Sanchez Paisaje
  • Structural Engineering: Jarma
  • City: Ciudad de México
  • Country: Mexico
E8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Rafael Gamo
E8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes - Image 22 of 22
Elevation
E8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. The spatial and volumetric complexity of the project aren’t the result of a formal strategy, but instead of the materialization of the clients’ programmatic guidelines and constraints: four families with different requirements and sometimes contradictory demands. The resulting spaces and volumes, thus radiate the sensation of being a naturally grown body rooted in the ground, rather than an imposed construction controlled by the architects´ will.

E8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes - Interior Photography, Facade
© Rafael Gamo
E8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes - Image 17 of 22
Plan - Ground floor
E8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes - Image 18 of 22
Plan - First floor
E8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows
© Rafael Gamo

The geometry, dimension, and orientation of the site, naturally led to the decision of folding back the built volumes towards the western boundary, leaving room for a semi-deciduous garden that serves as a natural buffer and gathering place between the dwellings. 

E8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes - Exterior Photography, Brick, Garden
© Rafael Gamo
E8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes - Image 19 of 22
Plan - Second floor
E8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Rafael Gamo

The four units are intertwined in a seamless three-dimensional puzzle, where their limits are blurred, giving the impression of being a single house rather than an aggregation of apartments. This condition is reinforced by the materiality of the construction: the apparent red clay brick load-bearing walls, create a continuous texture, occasionally interrupted by wooden doors and window frames. 

E8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes - Exterior Photography, Brick, Stairs, Facade
© Rafael Gamo
E8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes - Image 20 of 22
Plan - Roof
E8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes - Interior Photography
© Rafael Gamo

The massiveness and rough texture of the architecture contrast with the delicacy of the vegetation, which hopefully throughout time will take possession over the built volumes. 

E8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Windows, Handrail
© Rafael Gamo
E8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes - Image 21 of 22
Section
E8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair, Beam
© Rafael Gamo

Cite: "E8 House / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes" [Casa E8 / Meir Lobaton Corona + Rafael Ortiz Cervantes] 19 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001192/e8-house-meir-lobaton-corona-plus-rafael-ortiz-cervantes> ISSN 0719-8884

