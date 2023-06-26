Four Retractable Shade Solutions for Residential Exteriors

Save this picture! Retractable Shade, Dallas. Image Courtesy of ShadeFX

Shade refers to a region or state where sunlight is partially obstructed by objects or structures. This concept plays a crucial role in architectural design, as it significantly impacts comfort and functionality. It offers relief from direct sunlight, helps regulate temperature, and reduces glare. For these reasons, architects strategically incorporate shading elements to enhance the quality and utility of spaces, especially in outdoor residential areas. In this context, ShadeFX are manufacturers of innovative sun, rain and privacy solutions that are customized for every project regardless of size or complexity.

In outdoor residential spaces, a range of shading techniques are used, including natural shade from trees, overhangs, awnings, and screens. However, these elements have a limitation; they lack flexibility to adjust to increasingly changing weather conditions and desired shade levels, which vary according to individual preferences. To tackle this architectural challenge, ShadeFX has developed various retractable shade solutions featuring customizable designs and structures for different conditions and styles. Their retractable solutions help transform backyards into functional and engaging spaces. Listed below are four shade solutions along with highlighted examples of their applications in different locations.

Retractable canopies use ShadeFX's patented “single track design” that allows for a wide area to be covered and facilitates the deployment of the system to protect from the sun and rain. This design eliminates the need for a slope, allowing its integration into various architectural designs. A notable feature is that the canopy is suspended on a single rail, creating a peak that directs rainwater to both sides of the canopy.

These canopies are easy to install, as they adapt to all existing pergolas, trellises, and structures. In addition, ShadeFX retractable canopies offer three drive options: motor drive, rope drive, and manual drive (detachable crank handle).

Vaughan, Canada

This project includes a pergola surrounded by greenery to provide privacy for guests. In this setting, a fireplace encompassed by complementary outdoor furniture creates a warm outdoor space. The pergola, fabricated by the contractor, was complemented with the retractable canopy system, which perfectly matched the size and design. In addition, the color selected for the fabric created a composition that matched the furniture underneath it.

To make the most of the space on a day-to-day basis, a 15' x 14' retractable shade was specified and installed on the wood structure. This shade provides protection during the rainy and sunny seasons, with retractable shade angled towards the lawn area to protect the area from rain.

Retractable roofs provide complete coverage on virtually any type of structure. Their main advantage is their over-the-beam mounting system, which allows the installation of fans, heaters, and other complementary accessories for outdoor spaces. By being placed on top, the interior design is maintained without visual obstructions, thus highlighting the design of the structure.

Nantucket, USA

Nantucket is a small island with a rich history. In the past, it was a thriving fishing settlement distinguished by cobblestone streets, historic homes, and warehouses-turned-museums. Although no shaded outdoor space was considered in the original design of this home, the client's need for a place to enjoy in the courtyard became apparent, recognizing the importance of a shading solution.

A 10' x 16' retractable roof with blue fabric was added to the cedar pergola to add a touch of color to the gray tones of the house. This retractable roof provides flexibility to the outdoor space by protecting it from the April rains and high May temperatures in the region. The ability to integrate the retractable shade without compromising the historic look was what made this the right solution for the backyard, blending a modern solution into a traditional design.

ShadeFX offers a diverse range of custom-designed two-post and four-post structures that are meticulously crafted, tailor-made, and effortlessly installed. These structures offer various customization options and boast unique features that deliver outstanding shielding from the elements. They are pre-engineered and constructed to fit specific dimensions, ensuring a perfect fit. Made from commercial-grade aluminum, these structures come with integrated retractable canopies or roofs and can be complemented with curtains, roll-down screens, and heaters.

Birmingham, USA

This project capitalized on the opportunity to provide an attached structure with a retractable shade that flawlessly complemented the design of the house. The custom-made aluminum structure seamlessly integrated with the black accents, creating a composition that harmonized with the two-story home.

The client had a clear vision for a backyard with multiple purposes and extensive shade coverage, which led to the installation of a 16'x14' black structure at the back of the house. To ensure a seamless match and sufficient clearance for the doors, the incorporation of custom features proved highly valuable. Three additional wings were added, reducing the canopy drop to 14.6", and a Silica Gravel Sunbrella fabric adorned the 10' structure. This contemporary solution seamlessly blends elements commonly found in industrial areas with the distinctive architectural style of the Birmingham residence. Through a neutral color palette of black, grey, and white, this outdoor space has successfully transformed into a practical and functional living area.

Freestanding canopies are two-post shade systems that combine a retractable canopy with an aluminum frame. It has different mounting and tilt options, as well as a wide selection of fabrics to choose from. This system is a suitable solution for placement next to swimming pools or other outdoor spaces where minimal support elements need to be installed. In addition, multiple units of this system can be placed next to each other for a greater range of sun protection.

Hamilton, Canada

Hamilton is a city with one of the most moderate climates in Canada, offering residents ample opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. In the case of this particular residence, the homeowners sought a wind-resistant shade solution that could fully cover the pool loungers without interfering with the narrow walkway surrounding the pool or the retaining wall.

The solution for this project involved the installation of tall, slender posts that allowed the retractable canopy to be placed near the retaining wall without causing any interference. Additionally, the canopy was installed at 90 degrees but it can be tilted up to 20 degrees from horizontal, allowing the owners to adjust it as the sun moves without needing to reposition the poles. The structure and installation system are designed to withstand high winds of up to 46 mph, ensuring stability. As a customized solution, a cream-colored structure was selected to create a contrasting effect with the fabric of the canopy and complement the materiality of the furnishings.

Overall, retractable shade solutions are a useful tool that is well suited to different residential styles, and their ability to provide shelter from the sun and rain becomes a fundamental element to enhance the utility and comfort of outdoor spaces. To learn more about ShadeFX, visit their official website or browse their product catalog.