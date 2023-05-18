Kangbashi Trail / DAIKOSHA Architectural Design

Save this picture! © Hohhot Daliangzao Architectural Design Consulting Co., Ltd

+ 14

Principal Architect: Qiang Xu

Design Team: Qiang Xu, Longlong Du, Fang Du, Xiaohai Qi, Haiyan Zhu, AriGuNa, Jiaojiao Feng

Client: Ordos Tonghui Municipal Engineering Co., Ltd

City: Ordos

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located north of Kangbashi No. 9 Primary School in Kangbashi District, Ordos City. The west side is Ordos Applied Technology College, and the north side is a natural red sandstone slope. There are dense schools and residential areas around the project, and there is a lack of leisure activity venues nearby. The design team strives to utilize the existing resources of the site, combine environmental characteristics, and take nature, sustainability, and national fitness as the core concepts. With the help of large-scale landscape texture, they create a landscape-oriented, functional, evolutionary, participatory, and high-quality spatial form, and endow it with sports concepts to provide a rich, healthy, and natural life experience for the city.

Project Background. Project Background The project is close to the urban trunk road, with convenient transportation and strong reachability. The red line area of the project land is 30000 square meters, with irregular shapes, large elevation differences within the site, little flat terrain, and relatively complex terrain. The soil of the site is mainly composed of local unique red sandstone and red clay, with bright colors and clear textures

Design Concept. The design inspiration comes from the magma on the surface, and the red sandstone is as red as fire, ready to emerge; Using parameterized design methods to divide the surface organization of red sandstone, attempting to express the characteristics of terrain and geomorphology. Pay attention to the openness of the land landscape, making it a leisure place for people around the land to gather, communicate, engage in activities, and entertain. At the same time, under the effective control of the original terrain and earthwork volume, excellent visual landscape effects are formed, and the urban environment around the use site is qualitatively improved.

Technical measures for slope protection.

- Clear the surface. After thoroughly cleaning the red clay (red clay) layer on the slope surface, red sandstone is exposed on the surface.

- Excavate trenches. Small excavators are used in conjunction with the manual excavation of square and pedestrian channel trench areas.

- Red sandstone reinforcement. Spray the red sandstone rock reinforcement area evenly with magnesium fluorosilicate solution. After the solution is fully absorbed by the red sandstone, use WD-W02 organic silicon penetration reinforcement agent to evenly spray the red sandstone to fully absorb it, so as not to change the original appearance of the red sandstone and achieve the purpose of strengthening the red sandstone. The surrounding area of the red sandstone mountain is renovated and beautified. After cleaning and repairing the surface at the interface with the existing municipal road, use color-mixing concrete to harden it.

- Illumination of passages and squares. Use outdoor low-voltage waterproof linear LED light strips to illuminate passages and small squares.



In order to adapt to future urban development, the design considers the streets, parks, and surrounding schools as a whole. Children, retired elderly people, and surrounding students are the main audience groups of street-side parks. Therefore, a resting place is designed at the top of the site slope, not only for residents to exercise and rest but also to promote their social activities.

Experience. The design of this project is an interesting and participatory activity space open to the public. Combining the characteristics of the site, the earthwork is divided into small structures, and a pavilion is set up on the top of the slope to provide rest and stay space. The multi-dimensional direction and composite path selection overlap in space to create a jumping garden mode, and the multiple overlapping structures in space bring opportunities for the embedding of surprises. Different from the traditional large-scale park, the park is designed with a scale close to people and an organic path system, creating a "free shuttle" experience mode in nature. Just as the characteristics of nature exist, residents are immersed in the landscape, experiencing the special experiences brought by the landscape, and also becoming a unique part of the landscape. Most of the raised heights will exceed a person's height, blocking the view, bringing a sense of security surrounded by the wall, while also accompanied by anticipation and imagination of the unknown ahead. Traveling through the passageway is not only to experience the sensory stimulation brought by the landscape project itself but also to form interaction with other tourists. Through interaction, the relaxation, happiness, and surprise of tourists in the park are multiplied. Both adults and children can't help but chase and play in the hallway, and the flow of people shuttles on the hillside, naturally practicing the concept of national fitness.

Postscript. Overall, in the scheme stage, the exploration of functional forms, the design of experiential motion lines, and the rendering of the environmental atmosphere all aim to express different thoughts. Responding to the contemporary public's demand for innovation, exploration, and interaction through design, we hope to use street parks as carriers to increase urban open space, optimize urban image, and enhance urban influence. Implanting natural elements into high-rise buildings, guiding people to enter and embrace nature, thus achieving the goal of promoting "national fitness" and improving the quality of life.