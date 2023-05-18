Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House for Chiquita / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño

House for Chiquita / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño

House for Chiquita / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - Exterior PhotographyHouse for Chiquita / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse for Chiquita / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - Exterior PhotographyHouse for Chiquita / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - Interior Photography, Table, ChairHouse for Chiquita / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
San Bernardino, Paraguay
  • Design Team: Eloisa Barriocanal, Matías Barrios, Gali Krut, Macarenna Marinoni, Costanza Silvestri, Facundo Troche, Andres Riera, Paula León Ciotti
  • Engineering: DOXA
  • City: San Bernardino
  • Country: Paraguay
House for Chiquita / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Leonardo Méndez
House for Chiquita / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - Image 13 of 22
Plan
House for Chiquita / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Leonardo Méndez

Text description provided by the architects. The house for Chiquita is a weekend home. The brief was to create a space for relaxation and family get-togethers, with the shortest execution time possible.

House for Chiquita / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Leonardo Méndez
House for Chiquita / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - Image 14 of 22
Plan
House for Chiquita / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Leonardo Méndez

Two cyclopean concrete walls intersect and define the space of this house with an almost square plan. And a single-pitch sandwich iron sheet roof, detached from the walls, defines the composition of this one-story house on the slope of one of the hills in the city of San Bernardino. Since the best views of the landscape are orientated towards the west, metal sheet parasols were incorporated in the design to not only achieve thermal comfort but to also give the main facade a singular language. The house was implanted at the far end of the lot, to create a generous and welcoming space in the front. Taking in account the natural slope of the land, the architect created an expansion terrace with a swimming pool at the same level to help with the expansion of the project itself.

House for Chiquita / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Méndez
House for Chiquita / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - Image 15 of 22
Section - AA
House for Chiquita / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - Image 16 of 22
Section - BB
House for Chiquita / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Leonardo Méndez

The project revolves around a main living space where all the activities of the house interact with one another providing functionality to the house, on one of the house boundaries a sloped garden was created to provide natural light and air to the bedrooms that open towards it. House Chiquita is essentially a project where tranquility and comfort interact to create a space for guests of all ages to use and enjoy in the now ever-growing city of San Bernardino.

House for Chiquita / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Leonardo Méndez
House for Chiquita / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - Image 19 of 22
Elevation - North
House for Chiquita / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - Image 20 of 22
Elevation - South
House for Chiquita / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Leonardo Méndez

Project gallery

About this office
Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño
Office

