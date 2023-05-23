Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Unique House / blaq arquitectos

Unique House / blaq arquitectos

Save
Unique House / blaq arquitectos

Unique House / blaq arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeUnique House / blaq arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyUnique House / blaq arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathtub, Bathroom, BeamUnique House / blaq arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, BeamUnique House / blaq arquitectos - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Las Condes, Chile
  • Architects: blaq arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Macarena Whittle
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Budnik, FDV, Lamitech Imperial, MK, Termoalum chile
  • Lead Architect: Benjamin Litvak
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Unique House / blaq arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Macarena Whittle
Save this picture!
Unique House / blaq arquitectos - Image 16 of 17
Elevation
Save this picture!
Unique House / blaq arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Macarena Whittle

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a complete renovation of a unit in the popular housing complex plan developed in the 1970s in the Colon Oriente sector of Santiago. This plan aimed to integrate and address the housing deficit and reduce segregation due to the explosive demographic growth of that time. This urbanization consists of approximately 200 identical basic construction of 60 square meters of rectangular-shaped houses with gable roofs, built with reinforced masonry and wooden roofs, with poor lighting and a height of only 208 cm.

Save this picture!
Unique House / blaq arquitectos - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Macarena Whittle
Save this picture!
Unique House / blaq arquitectos - Image 15 of 17
Plan
Save this picture!
Unique House / blaq arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Macarena Whittle

The objective was to turn one of these identical units into a unique one, personalized to the interests of the client. For this purpose, we proposed a complete renovation, open according to today's uses but without losing its scale or unity within the neighborhood. Designed for a young couple with no children and a very tight budget, we decided to redistribute the entire interior, maintaining the original perimeter walls of confined masonry, increasing the openings, and elevating a new laminated wood roof to 2.5 meters from the floor, supported by an iron substructure, leaving a glazed strip around the perimeter, which allowed the entry of light between the wall and the new roof, calculated to receive a future second floor. This laminated wood structure was prefabricated and machined outside the site to streamline the construction process and save time and money in execution.

Save this picture!
Unique House / blaq arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathtub, Bathroom, Beam
© Macarena Whittle
Save this picture!
Unique House / blaq arquitectos - Image 17 of 17
Detail
Save this picture!
Unique House / blaq arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Macarena Whittle

Two skylights were installed between the beams, allowing more natural light to enter the interior, and all the existing walls were painted white, including the exteriors, to increase reflectivity. Inside. Natural wood was used for the floor and kitchen furniture, providing greater warmth and comfort, and the perimeter exposed bricks were kept, and painted with a more sandy matte color to promote relaxation and rest. The interior distribution is simple, with the living room and kitchen in one half, connected to the entrance, and the private spaces with access to the patio in the other half. The entire structure is calculated to support a future expansion on the second floor, for when the family grows, as part of the initial design."

Save this picture!
Unique House / blaq arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Beam
© Macarena Whittle
Save this picture!
Unique House / blaq arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Windows, Beam
© Macarena Whittle

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
blaq arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Unique House / blaq arquitectos" [La Casa Única / blaq arquitectos] 23 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001106/unique-house-blaq-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags