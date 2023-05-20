Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Austria
  5. Gaislachkogl Cable Car Middle Station Extension / obermoser + partner architekten

Gaislachkogl Cable Car Middle Station Extension / obermoser + partner architekten

Save
Gaislachkogl Cable Car Middle Station Extension / obermoser + partner architekten

Gaislachkogl Cable Car Middle Station Extension / obermoser + partner architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeGaislachkogl Cable Car Middle Station Extension / obermoser + partner architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamGaislachkogl Cable Car Middle Station Extension / obermoser + partner architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamGaislachkogl Cable Car Middle Station Extension / obermoser + partner architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsGaislachkogl Cable Car Middle Station Extension / obermoser + partner architekten - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant, Rest Area
Sölden, Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Gaislachkogl Cable Car Middle Station Extension / obermoser + partner architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Christian Flatscher

Text description provided by the architects. In the Ötztal Valley, among the Tyrolean alps, mountain tourism has seen in the last few decades a steady-increase. Willing to sustain and further promote an all-year-round sustainable model, the Bergbahnen Sölden asked obermoser + partner architekten to extend the Gaislachkogl cable car middle station with two new restaurants.

Save this picture!
Gaislachkogl Cable Car Middle Station Extension / obermoser + partner architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Christian Flatscher

Design idea. Willing to provide a direct connection between the existing cable car station and the restaurants have been a design priority from the start. Afunctional distribution on two levels is meant to regulate visitor flows and generate spacious, panoramic terraces. The proposal relates with a formal continuity to the existing cable-car station, built by our office in 2010, while the extension uses a different materialization to underline the new intervention.

Save this picture!
Gaislachkogl Cable Car Middle Station Extension / obermoser + partner architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© Christian Flatscher

The existing basement structure in reinforced concrete has been extended and renovated, for the extension we proposed a massive-wood structure in prefab elements. This conscious choice enabled us to shorten construction times, employ regional materials, and produce a statement of environmental care.

Save this picture!
Gaislachkogl Cable Car Middle Station Extension / obermoser + partner architekten - Image 13 of 16
Ground Floor Plan

Interiors. Wood has been a useful design element for the interiors as well. The restaurant on the upper floor hosts up to 100 guests and displays a show kitchen and a broad roof terrace with spectacular south/east views over the Stubai and Ötztal Alps. The ground floor displays a self-service restaurant with a generous dining area for about 300 guests, flooded with light by panoramic, full-glazed fronts emphasizing spectacular alpine views.

Save this picture!
Gaislachkogl Cable Car Middle Station Extension / obermoser + partner architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Christian Flatscher

The dining area is designed as an open space, with self-service islands of different thematic areas and various colors, providing for free-flow consumption. Inner spaces have been designed to flexibly adapt to different purposes: diverse room-size-partitions, ribbed wooden ceilings, and natural wooden tones define the ambiance while sliding walls enable quick spatial rearrangements.

Save this picture!
Gaislachkogl Cable Car Middle Station Extension / obermoser + partner architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Facade
© Christian Flatscher
Save this picture!
Gaislachkogl Cable Car Middle Station Extension / obermoser + partner architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Table, Beam
© Christian Flatscher

In the bistro area, a prominent wooden binder parallel to the window front acts as a visual room partitioner, the transition being emphasized by a materialization in dark tones. On the outside, a spacious panoramic terrace overlooks the ski slopes.

Save this picture!
Gaislachkogl Cable Car Middle Station Extension / obermoser + partner architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Christian Flatscher
Save this picture!
Gaislachkogl Cable Car Middle Station Extension / obermoser + partner architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Christian Flatscher

Three different lighting concepts have been designed for the different case scenarios; Lattice beams with studio lights for the show-kitchen islands, custom-designed hanging lamps for the bistro area, and subtle, and invisible light sources for the dining area.

Save this picture!
Gaislachkogl Cable Car Middle Station Extension / obermoser + partner architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Christian Flatscher

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:6450 Sölden, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
obermoser + partner architekten
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInfrastructureTransportationRest areaAustria

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInfrastructureTransportationRest areaAustria
Cite: "Gaislachkogl Cable Car Middle Station Extension / obermoser + partner architekten" 20 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001103/gaislachkogl-cable-car-middle-station-extension-obermoser-plus-partner-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags