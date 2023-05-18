Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare Center
  4. Norway
  5. Lyngdal Healthcare Centre / 3RW Arkitekter + NORD Architects

Lyngdal Healthcare Centre / 3RW Arkitekter + NORD Architects

Save
Lyngdal Healthcare Centre / 3RW Arkitekter + NORD Architects

Lyngdal Healthcare Centre / 3RW Arkitekter + NORD Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeLyngdal Healthcare Centre / 3RW Arkitekter + NORD Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsLyngdal Healthcare Centre / 3RW Arkitekter + NORD Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairLyngdal Healthcare Centre / 3RW Arkitekter + NORD Architects - Interior Photography, ChairLyngdal Healthcare Centre / 3RW Arkitekter + NORD Architects - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Healthcare Center, Detail, Decoration & Ornament
Lyngdal, Norway
  • Architects: 3RW Arkitekter, NORD Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  12500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Adam Mørk
  • Lead Architects: 3RW arkitekter and NORD Architects
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lyngdal Healthcare Centre / 3RW Arkitekter + NORD Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Adam Mørk

Text description provided by the architects. Lyngdal Healthcare Is Playing an Active Role in The Neighborhood. Lyngdal Healthcare Centre, in southern Norway, lets the elderly ‘stay in the loop’ as an integral part of society. Designed by 3RW Arkitekter and NORD Architects, the care home offers a vision in which social interaction, comfort, and well-being among residents, visitors, and staff are key to delivering welfare.

Save this picture!
Lyngdal Healthcare Centre / 3RW Arkitekter + NORD Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Adam Mørk

Age-integrated urban development. Lyngdal Healthcare Centre offers long- or short-term accommodation, temporary care residencies, day-care treatment, and home-care services. The general idea is to give eldercare a central role in society by letting both residents and the featured amenities contribute to a varied and vibrant urban environment. A hairdresser, a shop, a café, and a day-care center are all generously shared between residents and locals, as a standing invitation to the surrounding community.

Save this picture!
Lyngdal Healthcare Centre / 3RW Arkitekter + NORD Architects - Image 20 of 26
Plan

“Integrating care homes and senior housing in urban planning is key to ensuring the long-term resilience of local communities. As an aging population puts pressure on the welfare state as we know it, it becomes increasingly clear that we need to develop new kinds of care facilities.”

Save this picture!
Lyngdal Healthcare Centre / 3RW Arkitekter + NORD Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Adam Mørk

Says Johannes Molander Pedersen, architect and founding partner in NORD Architects. The building revolves around the central atrium, from where you reach the five wings with their residences and wards. The wings reflect the users’ diversity in age and performance by offering different types of accommodation – from senior apartments, to care units, to dementia wards.

Save this picture!
Lyngdal Healthcare Centre / 3RW Arkitekter + NORD Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Adam Mørk

Besides the four residential wards with their total of 50 beds, Lyngdal Healthcare Centre also includes a day-care center, physio- and occupational therapy, an optician, a medical practice, a dentist, a health clinic, a cafeteria, and canteen, a launderette, hairdresser’s, chiropodist, fitness center and shared outdoor spaces such as sensory gardens and terraces.

Save this picture!
Lyngdal Healthcare Centre / 3RW Arkitekter + NORD Architects - Image 23 of 26
Concept Section

The aim is to create a safe, caring environment for the diverse users – residents, visitors, relatives, staff members, and volunteers – all of whom should think of Lyngdal Healthcare Centre as a homely place rather than an institution. To create the right atmosphere, the design focuses on daylighting, pleasant acoustics, nice views, and the integration of welfare technologies and assistive devices. The color scheme creates a quiet ambiance as a calm backdrop for wayfinding that serves to assist any new residents and people suffering from dementia or cognitive disabilities.

Save this picture!
Lyngdal Healthcare Centre / 3RW Arkitekter + NORD Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Adam Mørk

“As we grow older and live longer, we’ll see that people who move into care homes require more care. The new care facilities need to allow for that – while also promoting quality of life and workplace efficiency, so the staff can spend more time with the residents.” 

Save this picture!
Lyngdal Healthcare Centre / 3RW Arkitekter + NORD Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© Adam Mørk
Save this picture!
Lyngdal Healthcare Centre / 3RW Arkitekter + NORD Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Windows
© Adam Mørk

Says Sixten Rahlff, architect and managing partner at 3RW arkitekter. Close to nature. The design’s integration into the beautiful Norwegian landscape provides a powerful backdrop for the care home and makes you feel part of nature wherever you are in the building. All the wards have direct access from the common rooms to green outdoor spaces or large rooftop terraces with sensory gardens. A wide variety of outdoor spaces encourage residents and staff to use and seek recreation on the grounds in different ways.

Save this picture!
Lyngdal Healthcare Centre / 3RW Arkitekter + NORD Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Adam Mørk

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lyngdal, Norway

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NORD Architects
Office
3RW Arkitekter
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcarehealthcare centerDetailDecoration & OrnamentNorway

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcarehealthcare centerDetailDecoration & OrnamentNorway
Cite: "Lyngdal Healthcare Centre / 3RW Arkitekter + NORD Architects" 18 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001102/lyngdal-healthcare-centre-3rw-arkitekter-plus-nord-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags