Molde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto

Molde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto

Molde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsMolde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsMolde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Facade, CourtyardMolde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailMolde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Funes, Argentina
  • Arquitecto A Cargo: Federico Marinaro
  • Arquitectos Colaboradores: Bruno Turri, Giuliana Colaneri, Juan Cruz Ferreyra, Yunta Estudio
  • Ingeniero: Luciano Lopez
  • Construcción: Mauricio Torrente
  • City: Funes
  • Country: Argentina
Molde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Walter Salcedo
Molde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - Image 16 of 27
Implantación
Molde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Walter Salcedo

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the private neighborhood of "San Sebastián", in the city of Funes, Santa Fe. It is located on a southeast-facing corner lot, without pre-existing vegetation or significant pre-existing data.

Molde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Walter Salcedo
Molde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - Image 17 of 27
Axonometría
Molde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Walter Salcedo

The neighborhood is relatively consolidated and with very little planned forestry. The particularity of the assignment is that Mauricio (one of the clients of the house) is an architect, so the studio is entrusted with the project and supervision of the work, and he is in charge of executing it.

Molde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - Interior Photography
© Walter Salcedo
Molde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - Image 19 of 27
Planta baja
Molde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Windows
© Walter Salcedo

The initial design strategy consisted of implanting the house on the site, taking advantage of the geometric condition of the corner lot. It was decided to initially work with a geometric floor plan of 9.50x9.50 leaning against the south side of the lot (corner). Another aspect was to try to generate a microclimate and a central programmatic pivot that articulates it.

Molde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Walter Salcedo
Molde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - Image 18 of 27
Planta alta

To this initial strategy, programmatic volumes have been added as the project dialogue and progress with users advanced. The result of these additions, put in relation to the orientations and uses, generated the final geometric precision of the house. In this way, due to its geometry, it can receive direct sunlight in winter months and good solar protection in summer months.

Molde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - Interior Photography
© Walter Salcedo
Molde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - Image 22 of 27
Corte C

Programmatically, the house is divided into public use on the ground floor (with its variations of privacy) and strictly private use on the upper floor. The choice of concrete, both structural and aesthetic, responds to a requirement of the clients since Mauricio has executed reinforced concrete works and seen them for several years, so he and his team were experts in the subject.

Molde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Walter Salcedo
Molde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - Image 23 of 27
Corte D
Molde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Walter Salcedo

For the interior of the house, plaster with white finishes has been used, trying to enhance the strategy of a raw, natural material box/shell and a more refined and clean finish inside. Inside, overlapping views were sought in interior/exterior/interior/exterior sequences, oblique perspectives, and unexpected reflections due to the superposition of glazing. In this way, when walking through the house, distant views towards the outside and immediate interior reflections are always obtained.

Molde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Walter Salcedo
Molde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - Image 24 of 27
Vista noreste
Molde House / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Walter Salcedo

