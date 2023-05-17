Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Pillows Grand Boutique Hotel Maurits at the Park / Office Winhov

Pillows Grand Boutique Hotel Maurits at the Park / Office Winhov

Pillows Grand Boutique Hotel Maurits at the Park / Office Winhov - Exterior Photography, Windows
Pillows Grand Boutique Hotel Maurits at the Park / Office Winhov - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
Pillows Grand Boutique Hotel Maurits at the Park / Office Winhov - Interior Photography, Bench, Arch, Column, Windows, Arcade
Pillows Grand Boutique Hotel Maurits at the Park / Office Winhov - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Colour Research: Ruth Jongsma
  • Design Team: Uri Gilad, Rick Bruggink, Tuğba Gündoğdu, Leon Kentrop, Antonio Cannavacciuolo, Rogier van den Brink, Inez Tan, Charlotte Bonie Toro.
  • Original Design: Jan Bernard Springer
  • Client: Amerborgh International
  • Operator: Pillows hotel-IHGM (International Hotel Management Group)
  • Constructor: Van Rossum
  • Installations: Boersema Installaties
  • Building Costs: B3 Bouwadviseurs
  • City: Amsterdam
  • Country: The Netherlands
Pillows Grand Boutique Hotel Maurits at the Park / Office Winhov - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of Stefan Müller

Text description provided by the architects. As part of the city’s extending and transforming of Oosterpark, the former university dissection laboratory was given a new purpose as a 5-star hotel that’s also welcoming for locals. The overall complexity of this project – combining adaptive reuse, a new wing extension, and strengthening the relationship with the surrounding park – is a reflection of Office Winhov’s overall approach and ambitions. It was about bringing the old and new together with a balanced new program, a careful integration of the extension, and refined use of materials. The result is a design transformation that respects the building’s pre-existing strengths while introducing harmonious new elements.

Pillows Grand Boutique Hotel Maurits at the Park / Office Winhov - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
Courtesy of Stefan Müller
Pillows Grand Boutique Hotel Maurits at the Park / Office Winhov - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
Courtesy of Stefan Müller

Designed by architect Jan Bernard Springer and built in 1908, the build- ing’s massive brick exterior has a formal facade on the streetside and three wings facing the park. Throughout the design process, the park remained the main muse: it now literally goes all the way to the building.

Plan - Site
Plan - Site
Pillows Grand Boutique Hotel Maurits at the Park / Office Winhov - Image 21 of 26
Plan - Ground floor

Each wing has its own relationship to the park – such as the brasserie located in the new wing, or the bird’s eye view offered from the museum- hall-turned-restaurant. In many ways, this project was about turning a closed monumental building into an accessible building in the park.

Pillows Grand Boutique Hotel Maurits at the Park / Office Winhov - Interior Photography, Bench, Arch, Column, Windows, Arcade
Courtesy of Stefan Müller
Pillows Grand Boutique Hotel Maurits at the Park / Office Winhov - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Brick, Facade, Arch
Courtesy of Stefan Müller

Highlights of the existing interior are the walls of glazed brick in the corridors and the large space and truss constructions of the former museum hall. These elements have remained visible and still determine much of the overall atmosphere. Office Winhov worked closely with the client Amerborgh, the operator IHMG and interior architects Studio Linse to create fitting, soft, and welcoming interiors – so the building can better fulfill its new role as a hospitable hotel open enough to welcome the general public, while not compromising on its original special qualities.

Pillows Grand Boutique Hotel Maurits at the Park / Office Winhov - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
Courtesy of Stefan Müller
Pillows Grand Boutique Hotel Maurits at the Park / Office Winhov - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
Courtesy of Stefan Müller

Project location

Address: Mauritskade 61, 1092 AD Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Office Winhov
Top #Tags