World
House of Elementary Education / LP architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse of Elementary Education / LP architektur - Exterior Photography, Fence, Handrail, BalconyHouse of Elementary Education / LP architektur - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WindowsHouse of Elementary Education / LP architektur - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamHouse of Elementary Education / LP architektur - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Kindergarten
Reitdorf, Austria
House of Elementary Education / LP architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel

Text description provided by the architects. Due to the reorganization and merging of the Flachau and Reitdorf kindergartens into one location, the existing elementary school was relocated and the stock was adapted and restructured for the new use, and expanded with a two-story wooden building.

House of Elementary Education / LP architektur - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel

This zones the property in arrival and in differentiated outdoor areas (paved and unpaved) and is connected to the existing building by means of a transition.

House of Elementary Education / LP architektur - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel
House of Elementary Education / LP architektur - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel
House of Elementary Education / LP architektur - Image 13 of 18
Plan - Ground floor

The newly-organized group rooms are organized equally to the south and supplemented with additional space (exercise rooms, dining areas, rest, and retreat areas on the top floor). An upstream, covered veranda-terrace construction expands the group rooms to the outside and forms the interface to the garden.

House of Elementary Education / LP architektur - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel

The timber construction, which is visible in all areas, generates an atmosphere of well-being and trust with the appropriate surfaces and furniture and offers support for the social contacts of the smallest of our society. The transparency between the rooms strengthens the visual relationships and conveys a sense of togetherness that goes beyond the formation of groups.

House of Elementary Education / LP architektur - Interior Photography, Fence, Deck, Beam, Handrail
© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel

Project location

Address:5542 Reitdorf, Austria

LP architektur
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenAustria

Materials and Tags

Cite: "House of Elementary Education / LP architektur" 19 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001095/house-of-elementary-education-lp-architektur> ISSN 0719-8884

