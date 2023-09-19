Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Gurdau Winery / Ales Fiala

Gurdau Winery / Ales Fiala

Save
Gurdau Winery / Ales Fiala

Gurdau Winery / Ales Fiala - Exterior PhotographyGurdau Winery / Ales Fiala - Exterior Photography, ArchGurdau Winery / Ales Fiala - Exterior PhotographyGurdau Winery / Ales Fiala - Exterior PhotographyGurdau Winery / Ales Fiala - More Images+ 40

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Winery, Sustainability & Green Design
Kurdějov, Czech Republic
  • Civil Engineerings: Tomáš Bílek, Bronislav Bureš
  • Furniture Design, Interior Details: Daniela Hradilová
  • Landscaping: Zdeněk Sendler
  • Joinery: DŘEVOSTYL, Bílek&Bílek truhlářství, DŘEVOSTYL (Libor Zeman)
  • Wooden Floors And Terraces: BELEVEY (Ladislav Sedláček)
  • Program / Use / Function Building: Winery
  • Statics: OK ateliér
  • Structure And Mep: Projekce TZB Prokeš
  • City: Kurdějov
  • Country: Czech Republic
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Gurdau Winery / Ales Fiala - Exterior Photography
© BoysPlayNice

Gurdau Winery
Gurdau Winery was founded in 2012 on a "green field", with the planting of the first vines on the slopes above the village of Kurdějov. The village was historically one of the most important wine suppliers to the townspeople of Mikulov and Brno, as well as to the aristocratic courts in Moravia. By adopting the historical name of the village, the young Gurdau Winery is claiming the great wine-growing heritage of the area.

Save this picture!
Gurdau Winery / Ales Fiala - Exterior Photography
© BoysPlayNice

A Ripple in the Landscape
The initial ideas for the wine house considered the most operationally efficient location, literally in the centre of the vineyards. This is both purposeful and poetic, as it steps back from the village and offers soothing and enchanting views. To do so, the building's location in the open countryside naturally brought with it high demands for architectural and landscape integration. The landscape context is addressed in the form of a gentle curve - a wave in the landscape, a hill between hills. Great care has been taken to incorporate the building into the terrain and its connection to the cultural and natural greenery. The roof of the curve is designed as an extensive green, and the surrounding area of the building has been planted with 150 shrubs and mature trees, often growing through the "perforated" roof. The overall impact and benefit of the new greenery on both the landscape and the building will only become apparent as the years go by.

Save this picture!
Gurdau Winery / Ales Fiala - Exterior Photography
© BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
Gurdau Winery / Ales Fiala - Image 40 of 45
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Gurdau Winery / Ales Fiala - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© BoysPlayNice

Organic Architecture
The building itself is built in reinforced concrete, two storeys high. The underground part is used for producing, storing, and archiving wine. The ground floor is used for tasting, seating, and sales. Two apartments are available for occasional overnight stays.

Save this picture!
Gurdau Winery / Ales Fiala - Exterior Photography
© BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
Gurdau Winery / Ales Fiala - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© BoysPlayNice

The building's in-ground setting is traditional for the winery, and its concept is utterly contemporary and timeless. The atmosphere of the setting is based on an experience of beauty, refinement, and absolute comfort. The use of materials such as exposed concrete, glass, metal, oak and acacia wood is clean and direct and supports the organic form of the building. At the same time, the utmost attention is paid to precision craftsmanship and detail.

Save this picture!
Gurdau Winery / Ales Fiala - Exterior Photography, Facade
© BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
Gurdau Winery / Ales Fiala - Image 41 of 45
Longitudinal section
Save this picture!
Gurdau Winery / Ales Fiala - Interior Photography
© BoysPlayNice

The direct contact with the landscape, enabled by large expanses of glazing, generous terraces, and a pitched roof, brings a variety of natural moods and seasons to the experience of the space.

Save this picture!
Gurdau Winery / Ales Fiala - Exterior Photography
© BoysPlayNice

Embedding the building in the terrain creates a feeling of a welcoming background and a natural blending with the place from which the wine comes. The view and airiness can be enjoyed from the terraces and the artificial hill of the green roof, where one can enjoy the fabulous scenery of the horizons of Kurdějov, the Pálava looming in the distance and the plains stretching towards Austria. The spaces of the wine house are changeable and conducive to social, and romantic moments as well as quiet contemplation over a glass of wine.

Save this picture!
Gurdau Winery / Ales Fiala - Exterior Photography
© BoysPlayNice

We believe that the Gurdau Winery concept will make a significant contribution to the rapidly growing and increasing wine and wine-tourist culture in the Czech Republic, and will support the growth of a new charming tradition of cultivated encounters and connections between man, wine and landscape.

Save this picture!
Gurdau Winery / Ales Fiala - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch
© BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
Gurdau Winery / Ales Fiala - Exterior Photography
© BoysPlayNice

Sustainability
The building is designed with the utmost respect for the surrounding landscape. It is completely covered by a curved extensive green roof so that it is almost invisible in distant views once the vegetation has grown. The surroundings of the building are supplemented with a number of new shrubs and mature trees in order to also create an optimal microclimate in the future. The location of the building right in the vineyard minimizes the transport of raw materials and workers within the winery. The production areas are located under the terrain, while the customer areas are open to the sun through a glass façade, thus making use of passive energy. To prevent overheating in the hottest summer months, thermally insulating triple glazing is designed in combination with wooden oak slats in front of the windows, a sufficient overhang of the curved roof, and shading of the pergola in front of the façade with tarpaulins. An air-to-water heat pump is used for heating. Rainwater is collected in a storage tank and used for irrigation of the vineyard.

Save this picture!
Gurdau Winery / Ales Fiala - Exterior Photography
© BoysPlayNice

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kurdějov, Czech Republic

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ales Fiala
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWinerySustainability & Green DesignCzech Republic

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWinerySustainability & Green DesignCzech Republic
Cite: "Gurdau Winery / Ales Fiala" 19 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001087/gurdau-winery-ales-fiala> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags