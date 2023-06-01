How Sentio VR's Presentation Tools Can Help Architects Win Over Clients

Architects often face the challenge of effectively communicating their designs to clients, as architectural design is a complex process that involves numerous technical details and decisions. Current methods of presenting architectural designs, such as 2D drawings or renders can be limiting. In addition, clients may not have the same level of understanding of architectural concepts and may find it difficult to envision the final outcome leading to misunderstandings, delays and costly revisions.

To overcome these challenges, architects have increasingly turned to Virtual Reality (VR). However, the limitations of most Virtual Reality software to show photorealistic designs without requiring complicated VR setups has been a challenge.

It is in this context that SENTIO VR has enabled architects to successfully improve client satisfaction using cloud-based Virtual Reality on wireless VR headsets like Meta Quest.

With SENTIO VR, the benefits are actually speed and quality. Implementing our detailed Autodesk 3ds MAX and BIM data to VR on the cloud is quick and the quality of the immersive experience is really high for it to feel real. So we’re able to achieve speed with no compromise on quality. - Amr Raafat, Chief Innovation Officer, Windover Construction

Here’s how SENTIO VR can help transform client presentations and win them over:

1. Quality: High-quality interactive content

For most client presentations, showing final and detailed designs in high quality is essential, and simple renders or basic 3D walkthroughs aren't always accurate. SENTIO VR, allows users to bring photorealistic 3D content from existing tools like Lumion, Enscape, Twinmotion, and more to enable high-quality VR walkthroughs in minutes.

2. Speed: Leverage existing 3D workflows

For architects and designers, it is key that the workflow to convert their designs into VR should be frictionless and fast. By using plugins for SketchUp & Revit for conceptual design reviews and options for drag-and-drop uploads of 360 panoramas from Lumion, Enscape, and Twinmotion for detailed design reviews, SENTIO VR integrates seamlessly with existing workflows to create fine-tuned presentations for an immersive experience.

3. Scale: VR meetings for collaboration

With clients becoming increasingly sophisticated with the use of new technologies, it is crucial to be able to present designs in multiple formats, such as in-person meetings and remote meetings across devices.

When designs are stored in the cloud, it is easier for architects to collaborate with clients and to present designs in VR, either in a guided mode for in-person meetings or multi-user VR collaboration for remote settings. This enables instant real-time feedback and collaboration that is difficult to achieve with traditional methods.

4. Ease of use: No high-end PCs are required

With the availability of affordable, wireless VR headsets like Meta Quest 2, architects may prefer to use solutions that don't require complicated setups, such as PC-based VR. With SENTIO VR, designs uploaded to the cloud can be accessed on wireless VR headsets making it easy to get started with VR without requiring dedicated IT teams or expensive hardware investments.

5. Accessibility: Options to share outside of VR

While VR is becoming increasingly common, it is a fact that not all clients or architecture firms have access to (or want to put on) VR headsets. In these cases, an advantage of using SENTIO VR is the ability to share designs with stakeholders or clients via a web link that can be opened on mobile devices or PC without any friction.

With SENTIO VR, it has become so user-friendly and so accessible to share designs. For example, after a VR session with a client, we right away send them the link to the 360 panoramic views so they can show them at home and so on. - Angie Mendez, A-Lab

SENTIO VR can enhance your client presentation and design review workflow, enabling you to communicate your designs effectively using Virtual Reality. Get started with a free trial.