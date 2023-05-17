Nicolinehus Residential Complex / AART Architects

+ 14

Client Consultant: NIRAS

General Contractor : NCC Danmark

City: Aarhus

Country: Denmark

Located on a unique spot right between Aarhus Marina and the city's harbour bath lies the mixed-use project Nicolinehus - the last building project in the development of the Aarhus Ø’s district’s first phase. Mixing urban, commercial and residential functions, Nicolinehus has been developed to bring more urban life and quality to the new urban district for the benefit of both residents and the surrounding city.

A catalyst for urban life. Nicolinehus is designed by the Scandinavian architecture firm AART in collaboration with the developer Bricks - and from the very beginning, the project has been developed with a clear vision of designing a building that actively contributes to the development of the entire Aarhus Ø district and to Aarhus as a city in general by attracting urban life to the new neighborhood.

"Urban life is an important factor for the attractiveness of a neighborhood – and thereby for the value of the buildings located there. Today, Aarhus Ø consists primarily of residential buildings in a very attractive location between the city center and the Aarhus Bay, and when we formulated the first visions for Nicolinehus, the goal was clear: We wanted to create a building that attracts more people to Aarhus Ø during the day," says Anders Strange, architect, CCO and partner at AART.

AART is well known for its impact-oriented approach to architecture, where they collect documentation from completed building projects to gain more knowledge about how the built environment can be used strategically to create positive change for users, clients, and society in general. Nicolinehus has thus been developed based on experiences and knowledge from other AART projects - for instance the mixed-use project, Pakhusene, that is also located on Aarhus Ø.

Impacting the quality of life. Nicolinehus comprises a combination of owned and rented apartments, offices, shops, cafés, restaurants, a parking garage, a grocery store, and not least a large, vibrant market hall on street level with more than 15 eateries and cafés attracting a flow of people during both day and evening hours. To lead cyclists and pedestrians through the. area, the building is divided in two by a new city street and an urban space with shops and entrances to the market hall.

Due to Nicolinehus’ distinctive staircase shape, all apartments are optimally designed for views and daylight and with large private outdoor areas.

Build for longevity. Nicolinehus has been developed with a long-term perspective in relation to social, economic, and environmental value creation. The building is clad with red bricks, a material with a long lifespan that patinates beautifully and can withstand the weather conditions by the coast.