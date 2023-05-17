Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Denmark
  5. Nicolinehus Residential Complex / AART Architects

Nicolinehus Residential Complex / AART Architects

Save
Nicolinehus Residential Complex / AART Architects

Nicolinehus Residential Complex / AART Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Windows, Facade, CityscapeNicolinehus Residential Complex / AART Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeNicolinehus Residential Complex / AART Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeNicolinehus Residential Complex / AART Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, FacadeNicolinehus Residential Complex / AART Architects - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Aarhus, Denmark
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nicolinehus Residential Complex / AART Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Niels Nygaard

Located on a unique spot right between Aarhus Marina and the city's harbour bath lies the mixed-use project Nicolinehus - the last building project in the development of the Aarhus Ø’s district’s first phase. Mixing urban, commercial and residential functions, Nicolinehus has been developed to bring more urban life and quality to the new urban district for the benefit of both residents and the surrounding city.

Save this picture!
Nicolinehus Residential Complex / AART Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Niels Nygaard
Save this picture!
Nicolinehus Residential Complex / AART Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade
© Niels Nygaard

A catalyst for urban life. Nicolinehus is designed by the Scandinavian architecture firm AART in collaboration with the developer Bricks - and from the very beginning, the project has been developed with a clear vision of designing a building that actively contributes to the development of the entire Aarhus Ø district and to Aarhus as a city in general by attracting urban life to the new neighborhood.

Save this picture!
Nicolinehus Residential Complex / AART Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Niels Nygaard
Save this picture!
Nicolinehus Residential Complex / AART Architects - Image 19 of 19
Site plan

"Urban life is an important factor for the attractiveness of a neighborhood – and thereby for the value of the buildings located there. Today, Aarhus Ø consists primarily of residential buildings in a very attractive location between the city center and the Aarhus Bay, and when we formulated the first visions for Nicolinehus, the goal was clear: We wanted to create a building that attracts more people to Aarhus Ø during the day," says Anders Strange, architect, CCO and partner at AART.

Save this picture!
Nicolinehus Residential Complex / AART Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Niels Nygaard
Save this picture!
Nicolinehus Residential Complex / AART Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Niels Nygaard

AART is well known for its impact-oriented approach to architecture, where they collect documentation from completed building projects to gain more knowledge about how the built environment can be used strategically to create positive change for users, clients, and society in general. Nicolinehus has thus been developed based on experiences and knowledge from other AART projects - for instance the mixed-use project, Pakhusene, that is also located on Aarhus Ø.

Save this picture!
Nicolinehus Residential Complex / AART Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Niels Nygaard

Impacting the quality of life. Nicolinehus comprises a combination of owned and rented apartments, offices, shops, cafés, restaurants, a parking garage, a grocery store, and not least a large, vibrant market hall on street level with more than 15 eateries and cafés attracting a flow of people during both day and evening hours. To lead cyclists and pedestrians through the. area, the building is divided in two by a new city street and an urban space with shops and entrances to the market hall.

Save this picture!
Nicolinehus Residential Complex / AART Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Niels Nygaard

Due to Nicolinehus’ distinctive staircase shape, all apartments are optimally designed for views and daylight and with large private outdoor areas.

Save this picture!
Nicolinehus Residential Complex / AART Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Niels Nygaard

Build for longevity. Nicolinehus has been developed with a long-term perspective in relation to social, economic, and environmental value creation. The building is clad with red bricks, a material with a long lifespan that patinates beautifully and can withstand the weather conditions by the coast.

Save this picture!
Nicolinehus Residential Complex / AART Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Waterfront, Coast
© Niels Nygaard

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Aarhus, Denmark

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AART Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsDenmark
Cite: "Nicolinehus Residential Complex / AART Architects" 17 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001082/nicolinehus-residential-complex-aart-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags